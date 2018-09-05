Countdown to Trump Freakout: New York Times Publishes Op-Ed by Anonymous Administration Member: “Unstable, Half-Baked, Ill-Informed, Reckless”

This op-ed by an anonymous member of the Trump administration is guaranteed to make steam shoot out of our so-called president’s ears: I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.

From the White House to executive branch departments and agencies, senior officials will privately admit their daily disbelief at the commander in chief’s comments and actions. Most are working to insulate their operations from his whims. Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back. “There is literally no telling whether he might change his mind from one minute to the next,” a top official complained to me recently, exasperated by an Oval Office meeting at which the president flip-flopped on a major policy decision he’d made only a week earlier. […] Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis.

You might ask, if Trump is really that dangerously unhinged and erratic, why don’t these “resisters” quit their jobs and go public? After all, this loose cannon actually has the ability to launch a nuclear war.

Well, it’s because Trump is also letting them force their far right agenda on the American people, of course.

Don’t get me wrong. There are bright spots that the near-ceaseless negative coverage of the administration fails to capture: effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more.

So whoever this is, he’s not really a whistleblower. He’s more of an enabler.

The predicted freakout has now begun: