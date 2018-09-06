Watch Live: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing
Democrats are fighting hard today, as a batch of documents the Republicans tried to keep hidden are released by Sen. Cory Booker. It’s important to get all this in the record, but the bottom line is depressingly simple: the Republican Party has the votes they need to confirm this clearly dishonest GOP puppet to a lifetime on the Supreme Court.
Sen. Cornyn reads a rule stating that Booker could be dismissed from the Senate if he releases the #Kavanaugh emails.Booker’s response: “Bring it.” pic.twitter.com/WDBr5kRpnx
— Vox (@voxdotcom) September 6, 2018