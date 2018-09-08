 

A Stunning Piece From Luca Stricagnoli on Reversed Triple Neck Acoustic Guitar: “Iron Maiden”

WORLD TOUR 2018 lucastricagnoli.com
“Iron Maiden”, arranged and performed by Luca on his Reversed Triple Neck Guitar built by Davide Serracini, is a medley of the band Iron Maiden. It contains three iconic pieces of the band: “Fear Of The Dark”, “The Trooper “and “Phantom Of The Opera”.
The wooden percussive device on the guitar is called Multi Clap. More info below:

VIDEO BY MEG PFEIFFER:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram instagram.com

GUITAR BY:
Davide Serracini serracini.it

RECORDED AND MIXED BY:
Proton Studio: protonstudio.de

WOODEN PERCUSSIVE DEVICE (MC40 MULTI CLAP) BY:
Schlagwerk schlagwerk.com

STRINGS BY:
Dunlop Strings: dunlopstrings.com

LOCATION:
Dein-Mietstudio: dein-mietstudio.de

