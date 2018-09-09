An Amazing Piece by Antoine Dufour on a Gorgeous Guitar: “30 Minutes in London” - «The Tree» Guitar
Here’s me playing a song called 30 Minutes in London on a Beauregard OM guitar belonging to Jamie who has ordered this wonderful custom guitar with the back and sides made from «The Tree», a very special Mahogany. I recorded this with Ernie Ball Aluminum/Bronze strings, no pickup used and using an MS microphone placement: Royer R10 as M and a Charter Oak E700 as the S.
