Donald Trump Blatantly Fabricates a Quote by President Obama (w/ Video Proof)

So today, Donald Trump tweeted what he represented as a quote from President Obama, to boast about the new GDP numbers that are mostly due to President Obama.

“President Trump would need a magic wand to get to 4% GDP,” stated President Obama. I guess I have a magic wand, 4.2%, and we will do MUCH better than this! We have just begun. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

I hope you aren’t too surprised, but that “quote” was completely fabricated.

Here’s the video clip, queued up to the section where Obama makes his “magic wand” comment.

YouTube

When somebody says, like the person you just mentioned who I’m not gonna advertise for, that he’s gonna bring all these jobs back. Well, how exactly are you gonna do that, what are you gonna do? There’s no answer to it — he just says, I’m gonna, I’m gonna negotiate a better deal. How exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually the answer is … he doesn’t have an answer.

As you can see for yourself, Obama wasn’t talking about the GDP here. He was talking about Trump’s claim that he’s going to “bring back jobs,” and he didn’t even refer to Trump by name.

The only words in Trump’s tweet that he didn’t make up out of thin air were “magic wand.” This is not how quotes work.

The current president of the US is a shameless, inveterate liar.

Oh, and by the way — he was also lying about his GDP claim, of course.