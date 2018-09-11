 

The Bob Cesca Show: Smarter Moles

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Smarter Moles — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Remembering 911; Trump bragged about having the tallest building; The Fear Convention of 2004; Obama’s tough love for young voters; More on the Anonymous officials inside the White House; Bob Woodward’s Fear; Gary Cohn and Trump’s Debt Ignorance; Pigman John Dowd said Trump is ‘disabled’; Trump plans to write his own history; Midterm polling confirms the Blue Wave; Trump tweet almost precipitated another Korean War; and so much more.

