The Bob Cesca Show: Duty Station
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Duty Station — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Woodward chapter describes Trump as stubbornly ignorant; Jesus, I told him a lot; Trump insists 3,000 Americans didn’t die in Puerto Rico; Paul Ryan’s spineless response; Trump gives himself an A plus for his response to Puerto Rico; Tremendously Big and Tremendously Wet; Americans are too dumb to live; The rehab of George W Bush is over; The frustrating Chris Hayes panel in Michigan; Trump and Manafort and their mutual defense agreement; Manafort negotiating a plea deal; Ken Starr’s take; Letter about Kavanaugh turned over to the FBI; and so much more.