A Great New Track by Jill Sobule: “I Don’t Wanna Wake Up”

Jill Sobule - I Don’t Wanna Wake Up (Official video)

Written with Robin Eaton

From “Nostalgia Kills” Pinko Records

smarurl.it

Video by Atypical Beings.

Description:

This song was written after a shitty breakup. I was also still morning the loss of my mom who had passed six months before. I was recommended a therapist who proscribed some antidepressants that had bad side effects. I was nonplussed. Around that time, I kept reading the benefits of psychedelics and micro-dosing. This was not from my stoner or hippie friends, but from serious periodicals and the New York Times. If the Times said I could do it, then that was good enough for me. I had done mushrooms a few times in my youth and always had a good time. By the way, the first time I did mushrooms was in 8th grade to go see Alice Cooper’s “Billion Dollar Baby”. Good choice.

I started writing these stream-of-consciousness type lyrics as I was starting to come down from my trip. Before, it would have been difficult to figure out where I had placed my notebooks and pens.

It was a biblical experience, not meaning anything extraordinary or spiritual happened, but rather I thought about, for some reason, Old (and New) Testament stories and themes: loss, mortality, my lack of faith, and yes the promise of starting over.

Lyrics:

Oh my lord, I think I saw the light

It was in the kitchen blinking oh so bright

And standing there was an angel making angel dust

She said go grab your blanket and you can come with us.

I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up

Oh my lord, I think I’ve been redeemed

To tell the honest truth always wanted to believe

Now, I’m flying, flying through the sky

There’s snakes down there below me, but they can’t jump this high

I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up

I sang with wise Old Solomon

I sang his dirty song

I met with Cain and Abel

And we all got along

I blew that horn with Joshua

The wall came tumbling down

I wrapped my blanket round me dug that crazy sound

I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up

Crossed the river Jorden, back down to Silver Lake.

When I arise will I be reborn or wake up with a bad headache

But for now, I hear the voices

Of the ones that I hold dear

In my slumber there’s nothing left to fear

I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up