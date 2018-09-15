 

A Great New Track by Jill Sobule: “I Don’t Wanna Wake Up”

400
Music • Views: 3,442
1

YouTube

Jill Sobule - I Don’t Wanna Wake Up (Official video)

Written with Robin Eaton
From “Nostalgia Kills” Pinko Records
smarurl.it

Video by Atypical Beings.

Description:
This song was written after a shitty breakup. I was also still morning the loss of my mom who had passed six months before. I was recommended a therapist who proscribed some antidepressants that had bad side effects. I was nonplussed. Around that time, I kept reading the benefits of psychedelics and micro-dosing. This was not from my stoner or hippie friends, but from serious periodicals and the New York Times. If the Times said I could do it, then that was good enough for me. I had done mushrooms a few times in my youth and always had a good time. By the way, the first time I did mushrooms was in 8th grade to go see Alice Cooper’s “Billion Dollar Baby”. Good choice.

I started writing these stream-of-consciousness type lyrics as I was starting to come down from my trip. Before, it would have been difficult to figure out where I had placed my notebooks and pens.

It was a biblical experience, not meaning anything extraordinary or spiritual happened, but rather I thought about, for some reason, Old (and New) Testament stories and themes: loss, mortality, my lack of faith, and yes the promise of starting over.

Lyrics:

Oh my lord, I think I saw the light
It was in the kitchen blinking oh so bright
And standing there was an angel making angel dust
She said go grab your blanket and you can come with us.
I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up

Oh my lord, I think I’ve been redeemed
To tell the honest truth always wanted to believe
Now, I’m flying, flying through the sky
There’s snakes down there below me, but they can’t jump this high
I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up

I sang with wise Old Solomon
I sang his dirty song
I met with Cain and Abel
And we all got along
I blew that horn with Joshua
The wall came tumbling down
I wrapped my blanket round me dug that crazy sound
I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up

Crossed the river Jorden, back down to Silver Lake.
When I arise will I be reborn or wake up with a bad headache
But for now, I hear the voices
Of the ones that I hold dear
In my slumber there’s nothing left to fear
I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up, I don’t wanna wake up

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Jungle Performing ‘Heavy, California’ Live on KCRW Jungle’s highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living here in Los Angeles. We share a live session with the UK band on the release date for For Ever. Watch the full session here:kcrw.com kcrw.comMusic | ...
Thanos
10 hours, 1 minute ago
Views: 70 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
larry carlton steve lukather room 335LARRY CARLTON STEVE LUKATHER ROOM 335!!!!
Thanos
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 830 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Steely Dan: More Than Just a BandPOLYPHONIC MERCHANDISE: store.dftba.com Music by Pracs: SoundCloud Support me on Patreon: patreon.com Twitter: @watchpolyphonicFacebook: facebook.com
Thanos
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 839 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Faim - Midland Line [Official Video] Another band from the John Feldman / BMG power-punk-pop stable, known for their infectious beats straight from the '80's and party vocals. the Faim hails from Perth. Summer Is A Curse EP out now: thefaim.lnk.to 'Midland Line' Out Now: ...
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 207 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Performing ‘You Worry Me’ Live on KCRW Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats released their excellent sophomore album Tearing at the Seams earlier this year and have been on the road ever since. Inspired by personal drama, but full of hope, the new songs come alive ...
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 978 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer There's a lot more to the lyrics and the video than you first see, while the music amd vocal style reminds me of some "hopeful while showing the hopeless" '70's tunes. “Feels Like Summer” by Childish Gambino smarturl.ittour tickets ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,303 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The 36% Deplorables Still Back the Babooncnn.com No suprise to me. Despite the raving lunatic Tweets, the nonsense policy decisions, the stoking of racial tensions, the Mafia Thug style approach to law, and the blatant grabs for more power, Trump has not dipped in his support ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 856 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Bank of America Reportedly Froze Some Accounts After Asking Customers About Their Citizenship It is a fact the American law does not require citizenship to open a bank account. Nor should it. Xenophobia is a terrible business model and attitude. Businessmen come here and do business, that's called economic activity. In order ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,930 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Myanmar Court Sentences Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison A court sentenced two Reuters reporters who exposed human-rights abuses by Myanmar’s military to seven years in prison on Monday for obtaining state secrets, in a case that raised questions about judicial independence and became emblematic of the country’s ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 1,249 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Russia: Space Station Air Pressure Restored After Leak Finally: some good news about Russia. Share this with your friends! From To Compose your message Share Russia: Space station air pressure restored after leak https://www.kiro7.com/news/russia-space-station-air-pressure-restored-after-leak/824391539 Russia: Space station air pressure restored after leak MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's space ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 1,795 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs