Snarky Puppy Affiliate Bokanté: “Fanm” (Official Behind the Scenes)

“Fanm”

Bokanté + Metropole Orkest (Conducted by Jules Buckley)

What Heat (Real World Records 2018)

Bokanté’s second single “Fanm” from their sophomore album “What Heat”, available worldwide Sept 28th and Oct 5th in the US and France on Real World Records.

Listen to “Fanm” and pre-order “What Heat” here: smarturl.it

Filmed, edited, directed by: Stella K

Bokanté:

Malika Tirolien - vocals

Roosevelt Collier - pedal/lap steel guitar, vocals

Chris McQueen - acoustic guitar, vocals

Bob Lanzetti - acoustic guitar, vocals

Jamey Haddad - percussion

Keita Ogawa - percussion

André Ferrari - percussion

Weedie Braimah - djembe, vocals

Michael League - acoustic guitar bass, daf, oud, vocals

Fanm Lyrics:

(English)

Stronger

Higher

Women who raise their children

(We want to hear you tonight)

Women who fight

Who work for theirs

(We celebrate you tonight)

Married women

Single women

Fast women

Powerful women

Women who get up even when they’ve been beaten down

(We celebrate our strength)

Are we ready to take it higher

Are we ready to change the game

Are we ready to take it higher

Hit them hard with what we’ve got

Short women

Tall women

(We want to see you in the front)

Women of the night

Women with a cold head

(Take your place, don’t be afraid, go get it)

Women of the sun

Women hot like fire

Women who make it rain

Women who struggle

Women who fight to change the world

Raise your hands and scream

Are we ready to fly high

(Yes, we are ready)

Stick together to be stronger

(Yes, we are ready)

To try another way

(Yes, we are ready)

To go farther

(To go higher)

Leave all our fears behind

(Yes, we are ready)

Use what we have in our hearts

(Yes, we are ready)

Are we ready to go forward

(Yes, we are ready)

Together we can go along way

(And go higher)

Are we ready to cultivate love

(Yes, we are ready)

Feed the spirits of our children with it

(Yes, we are ready)

Break all the chains seeking to strangle us

(Yes, we are ready)

And finally be free

(To go higher)

(Creole)

Pli fo

Pli wo

Fanm ka lévé timoun a yo

(Nou vlé tan zot o swè la)

Fanm ka goumé, ka travay an lo

(Sé fet a zot o swè la)

Fanm ki mayé

Fanm ki tou sel

Fanm ka trasé

Fanm ki diesel

Fanm ki doubout mem lè yo pran kou

An nou sélébré fos an nou

Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la

Pou nou pé chanjé game la

Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la

Met sa wo a si yo

Fanm ki pitit

Fanm ki golet

(Nou vlé vwè zo pran douvan)

Fanm a lannuit

Fanm ki ni tet fwet

Pran plas a zot pa pè bay adan)

Fanm an ba soley

Fanm a chalè

Fanm ki ni fey

Fanm ki razè

Fanm ka lité

Pou mond la chanjé

(Lévé lanmen é kryé)

Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la

Pou nou pé chanjé game la

Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la

Met sa wo a si yo

Es nou paré volé wo

(Oui nou paré)

Kimbé nou pou nou pli fo

(Oui nou paré)

Esèyé on dot chimen

(Oui nou paré)

Pou nou pé alé pli lwen

(Pou alé pli wo)

Kité tout pè deyè

(Oui nou paré)

Sèvi èvè sa nou ni an kè

(Oui nou paré)

Es nou paré pou nou vansé

(Oui nou paré)

Sé ensanm nou ka travèsé

(Pou nou pli fo)

Es nou paré kiltivé lanmou

(Oui nou paré)

Nouri lespri a timoun an nou

(Oui nou paré)

Brisé tout chen ka tranglé

(Oui nou paré)

Pou nou pé libéré

(Pou alé pli wo)

