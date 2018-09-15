Snarky Puppy Affiliate Bokanté: “Fanm” (Official Behind the Scenes)
“Fanm”
Bokanté + Metropole Orkest (Conducted by Jules Buckley)
What Heat (Real World Records 2018)
Bokanté’s second single “Fanm” from their sophomore album “What Heat”, available worldwide Sept 28th and Oct 5th in the US and France on Real World Records.
Listen to “Fanm” and pre-order “What Heat” here: smarturl.it
Filmed, edited, directed by: Stella K
Bokanté:
Malika Tirolien - vocals
Roosevelt Collier - pedal/lap steel guitar, vocals
Chris McQueen - acoustic guitar, vocals
Bob Lanzetti - acoustic guitar, vocals
Jamey Haddad - percussion
Keita Ogawa - percussion
André Ferrari - percussion
Weedie Braimah - djembe, vocals
Michael League - acoustic guitar bass, daf, oud, vocals
Fanm Lyrics:
(English)
Stronger
Higher
Women who raise their children
(We want to hear you tonight)
Women who fight
Who work for theirs
(We celebrate you tonight)
Married women
Single women
Fast women
Powerful women
Women who get up even when they’ve been beaten down
(We celebrate our strength)
Are we ready to take it higher
Are we ready to change the game
Are we ready to take it higher
Hit them hard with what we’ve got
Short women
Tall women
(We want to see you in the front)
Women of the night
Women with a cold head
(Take your place, don’t be afraid, go get it)
Women of the sun
Women hot like fire
Women who make it rain
Women who struggle
Women who fight to change the world
Raise your hands and scream
Are we ready to fly high
(Yes, we are ready)
Stick together to be stronger
(Yes, we are ready)
To try another way
(Yes, we are ready)
To go farther
(To go higher)
Leave all our fears behind
(Yes, we are ready)
Use what we have in our hearts
(Yes, we are ready)
Are we ready to go forward
(Yes, we are ready)
Together we can go along way
(And go higher)
Are we ready to cultivate love
(Yes, we are ready)
Feed the spirits of our children with it
(Yes, we are ready)
Break all the chains seeking to strangle us
(Yes, we are ready)
And finally be free
(To go higher)
(Creole)
Pli fo
Pli wo
Fanm ka lévé timoun a yo
(Nou vlé tan zot o swè la)
Fanm ka goumé, ka travay an lo
(Sé fet a zot o swè la)
Fanm ki mayé
Fanm ki tou sel
Fanm ka trasé
Fanm ki diesel
Fanm ki doubout mem lè yo pran kou
An nou sélébré fos an nou
Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la
Pou nou pé chanjé game la
Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la
Met sa wo a si yo
Fanm ki pitit
Fanm ki golet
(Nou vlé vwè zo pran douvan)
Fanm a lannuit
Fanm ki ni tet fwet
Pran plas a zot pa pè bay adan)
Fanm an ba soley
Fanm a chalè
Fanm ki ni fey
Fanm ki razè
Fanm ka lité
Pou mond la chanjé
(Lévé lanmen é kryé)
Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la
Pou nou pé chanjé game la
Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la
Met sa wo a si yo
Es nou paré volé wo
(Oui nou paré)
Kimbé nou pou nou pli fo
(Oui nou paré)
Esèyé on dot chimen
(Oui nou paré)
Pou nou pé alé pli lwen
(Pou alé pli wo)
Kité tout pè deyè
(Oui nou paré)
Sèvi èvè sa nou ni an kè
(Oui nou paré)
Es nou paré pou nou vansé
(Oui nou paré)
Sé ensanm nou ka travèsé
(Pou nou pli fo)
Es nou paré kiltivé lanmou
(Oui nou paré)
Nouri lespri a timoun an nou
(Oui nou paré)
Brisé tout chen ka tranglé
(Oui nou paré)
Pou nou pé libéré
(Pou alé pli wo)