 

Snarky Puppy Affiliate Bokanté: “Fanm” (Official Behind the Scenes)

27
Music • Views: 696
0

YouTube

“Fanm”
Bokanté + Metropole Orkest (Conducted by Jules Buckley)
What Heat (Real World Records 2018)

Bokanté’s second single “Fanm” from their sophomore album “What Heat”, available worldwide Sept 28th and Oct 5th in the US and France on Real World Records.

Listen to “Fanm” and pre-order “What Heat” here: smarturl.it

Filmed, edited, directed by: Stella K

Bokanté:
Malika Tirolien - vocals
Roosevelt Collier - pedal/lap steel guitar, vocals
Chris McQueen - acoustic guitar, vocals
Bob Lanzetti - acoustic guitar, vocals
Jamey Haddad - percussion
Keita Ogawa - percussion
André Ferrari - percussion
Weedie Braimah - djembe, vocals
Michael League - acoustic guitar bass, daf, oud, vocals

Fanm Lyrics:
(English)

Stronger
Higher

Women who raise their children
(We want to hear you tonight)
Women who fight
Who work for theirs
(We celebrate you tonight)
Married women
Single women
Fast women
Powerful women
Women who get up even when they’ve been beaten down
(We celebrate our strength)

Are we ready to take it higher
Are we ready to change the game
Are we ready to take it higher
Hit them hard with what we’ve got

Short women
Tall women
(We want to see you in the front)
Women of the night
Women with a cold head
(Take your place, don’t be afraid, go get it)
Women of the sun
Women hot like fire
Women who make it rain
Women who struggle
Women who fight to change the world
Raise your hands and scream

Are we ready to fly high
(Yes, we are ready)
Stick together to be stronger
(Yes, we are ready)
To try another way
(Yes, we are ready)
To go farther
(To go higher)

Leave all our fears behind
(Yes, we are ready)
Use what we have in our hearts
(Yes, we are ready)
Are we ready to go forward
(Yes, we are ready)
Together we can go along way
(And go higher)

Are we ready to cultivate love
(Yes, we are ready)
Feed the spirits of our children with it
(Yes, we are ready)
Break all the chains seeking to strangle us
(Yes, we are ready)
And finally be free
(To go higher)

(Creole)
Pli fo
Pli wo

Fanm ka lévé timoun a yo
(Nou vlé tan zot o swè la)
Fanm ka goumé, ka travay an lo
(Sé fet a zot o swè la)
Fanm ki mayé
Fanm ki tou sel
Fanm ka trasé
Fanm ki diesel
Fanm ki doubout mem lè yo pran kou
An nou sélébré fos an nou

Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la
Pou nou pé chanjé game la
Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la
Met sa wo a si yo

Fanm ki pitit
Fanm ki golet
(Nou vlé vwè zo pran douvan)
Fanm a lannuit
Fanm ki ni tet fwet
Pran plas a zot pa pè bay adan)
Fanm an ba soley
Fanm a chalè
Fanm ki ni fey
Fanm ki razè
Fanm ka lité
Pou mond la chanjé
(Lévé lanmen é kryé)
Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la
Pou nou pé chanjé game la
Es nou paré pou nou pé chiré vibe la
Met sa wo a si yo

Es nou paré volé wo
(Oui nou paré)
Kimbé nou pou nou pli fo
(Oui nou paré)
Esèyé on dot chimen
(Oui nou paré)
Pou nou pé alé pli lwen
(Pou alé pli wo)

Kité tout pè deyè
(Oui nou paré)
Sèvi èvè sa nou ni an kè
(Oui nou paré)
Es nou paré pou nou vansé
(Oui nou paré)
Sé ensanm nou ka travèsé
(Pou nou pli fo)

Es nou paré kiltivé lanmou
(Oui nou paré)
Nouri lespri a timoun an nou
(Oui nou paré)
Brisé tout chen ka tranglé
(Oui nou paré)
Pou nou pé libéré
(Pou alé pli wo)

bokante.com
realworldrecords.com
groundupmusic.net

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Jungle Performing ‘Heavy, California’ Live on KCRW Jungle’s highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living here in Los Angeles. We share a live session with the UK band on the release date for For Ever. Watch the full session here:kcrw.com kcrw.comMusic | ...
Thanos
10 hours, 1 minute ago
Views: 70 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
larry carlton steve lukather room 335LARRY CARLTON STEVE LUKATHER ROOM 335!!!!
Thanos
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 830 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Steely Dan: More Than Just a BandPOLYPHONIC MERCHANDISE: store.dftba.com Music by Pracs: SoundCloud Support me on Patreon: patreon.com Twitter: @watchpolyphonicFacebook: facebook.com
Thanos
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 839 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Faim - Midland Line [Official Video] Another band from the John Feldman / BMG power-punk-pop stable, known for their infectious beats straight from the '80's and party vocals. the Faim hails from Perth. Summer Is A Curse EP out now: thefaim.lnk.to 'Midland Line' Out Now: ...
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 207 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Performing ‘You Worry Me’ Live on KCRW Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats released their excellent sophomore album Tearing at the Seams earlier this year and have been on the road ever since. Inspired by personal drama, but full of hope, the new songs come alive ...
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 978 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer There's a lot more to the lyrics and the video than you first see, while the music amd vocal style reminds me of some "hopeful while showing the hopeless" '70's tunes. “Feels Like Summer” by Childish Gambino smarturl.ittour tickets ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,303 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The 36% Deplorables Still Back the Babooncnn.com No suprise to me. Despite the raving lunatic Tweets, the nonsense policy decisions, the stoking of racial tensions, the Mafia Thug style approach to law, and the blatant grabs for more power, Trump has not dipped in his support ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 856 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Bank of America Reportedly Froze Some Accounts After Asking Customers About Their Citizenship It is a fact the American law does not require citizenship to open a bank account. Nor should it. Xenophobia is a terrible business model and attitude. Businessmen come here and do business, that's called economic activity. In order ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,930 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Myanmar Court Sentences Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison A court sentenced two Reuters reporters who exposed human-rights abuses by Myanmar’s military to seven years in prison on Monday for obtaining state secrets, in a case that raised questions about judicial independence and became emblematic of the country’s ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 1,249 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Russia: Space Station Air Pressure Restored After Leak Finally: some good news about Russia. Share this with your friends! From To Compose your message Share Russia: Space station air pressure restored after leak https://www.kiro7.com/news/russia-space-station-air-pressure-restored-after-leak/824391539 Russia: Space station air pressure restored after leak MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's space ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 1,795 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs