 

California Professor Goes Public, Speaks Out About Sexual Assault Allegation Against Brett Kavanaugh: “I Thought He Might Kill Me”

Will this derail Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination?

Or will we witness — yet again — an amoral, power-hungry Republican Party ramming through his confirmation anyway?

Speaking publicly for the first time, Ford said that one summer in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and a friend — both “stumbling drunk,” Ford alleges — corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County.

While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” said Ford, now a 51-year-old research psychologist in northern California. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Ford said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh’s friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them, sending all three tumbling. She said she ran from the room, briefly locked herself in a bathroom and then fled the house.

This was an incredibly brave step for Professor Ford to take, because she undoubtedly knew what kind of harassment and threats will now be coming her way from the army of deranged Trump cultists.

Oh… and by the way, Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge has written at least one piece attacking a rape victim for Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson’s blog, too.

UPDATE at 9/16/18 12:43:15 pm by Charles Johnson

The smear begins…

UPDATE at 9/16/18 6:08:40 pm by Charles Johnson

For reference, here’s the same GotNews page referenced above, stored at archive•is, another popular archiving site.

