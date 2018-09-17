 

The Real Purveyors of Fake News: Gateway Pundit and Other Right Wing Propagandists Smear Wrong Person to Defend Brett Kavanaugh

430
Wingnuts • Views: 4,927
7
Jim Hoft (r), owner of the far right White House-accredited fake news blog Gateway Pundit

Garbage blog Gateway Pundit currently has six posts smearing and attacking the woman who’s accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape, including this one — citing student reviews of the wrong person: Kavanaugh Accuser Is Unhinged Liberal Professor who Former Students Describe as Dark, Mad, Scary and Troubled.

As Matt Gertz points out, the right wing idiots circulating this smear — and Gateway Pundit dirtbag Jim Hoft was joined by Mark Levin and Laura Ingraham because they attack in packs — are using reviews for a different Christine Ford.

Christine Blasey Ford is a research psychologist who teaches clinical psychology at Palo Alto University and in a consortium with Stanford University, according to The Washington Post. Kavanaugh’s defenders are citing student reviews for Christine A. Ford, who taught in the social work department at California State University-Fullerton. The Grabienews story has since been retracted.

As I write this, Hoft has not retracted or corrected this false story. “Fake news,” if you will.

This is no mistake; these despicable people do this every single time when they need to attack one of their perceived enemies. This is pure, deliberate malice. They know that even if they’re forced to correct a false story, the right wing base has already taken it and run with it.

Jim Hoft is already facing two lawsuits for exactly this kind of defamation, but that clearly isn’t stopping him.

UPDATE at 9/17/18 12:44:27 pm by Charles Johnson

Hoft has now removed all mentions of student reviews, changed the post’s title to “Kavanaugh Accuser Is Unhinged Liberal Professor in California (Updated),” and added this “update” at the very bottom of the post, many hours after it was published.

UPDATE — An earlier post referenced Ford as an unpopular professor but we have since learned this was a different educator with the same name.

Notice that Hoft’s headline still describes Prof. Ford as an “unhinged liberal” with no evidence whatsoever.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Jungle Performing ‘Heavy, California’ Live on KCRW Jungle’s highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living here in Los Angeles. We share a live session with the UK band on the release date for For Ever. Watch the full session here:kcrw.com kcrw.comMusic | ...
Thanos
2 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 203 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
larry carlton steve lukather room 335LARRY CARLTON STEVE LUKATHER ROOM 335!!!!
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 1,006 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Steely Dan: More Than Just a BandPOLYPHONIC MERCHANDISE: store.dftba.com Music by Pracs: SoundCloud Support me on Patreon: patreon.com Twitter: @watchpolyphonicFacebook: facebook.com
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 1,027 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Faim - Midland Line [Official Video] Another band from the John Feldman / BMG power-punk-pop stable, known for their infectious beats straight from the '80's and party vocals. the Faim hails from Perth. Summer Is A Curse EP out now: thefaim.lnk.to 'Midland Line' Out Now: ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 238 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Performing ‘You Worry Me’ Live on KCRW Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats released their excellent sophomore album Tearing at the Seams earlier this year and have been on the road ever since. Inspired by personal drama, but full of hope, the new songs come alive ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 1,201 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer There's a lot more to the lyrics and the video than you first see, while the music amd vocal style reminds me of some "hopeful while showing the hopeless" '70's tunes. “Feels Like Summer” by Childish Gambino smarturl.ittour tickets ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 1,477 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The 36% Deplorables Still Back the Babooncnn.com No suprise to me. Despite the raving lunatic Tweets, the nonsense policy decisions, the stoking of racial tensions, the Mafia Thug style approach to law, and the blatant grabs for more power, Trump has not dipped in his support ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 963 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Bank of America Reportedly Froze Some Accounts After Asking Customers About Their Citizenship It is a fact the American law does not require citizenship to open a bank account. Nor should it. Xenophobia is a terrible business model and attitude. Businessmen come here and do business, that's called economic activity. In order ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 2,087 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Myanmar Court Sentences Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison A court sentenced two Reuters reporters who exposed human-rights abuses by Myanmar’s military to seven years in prison on Monday for obtaining state secrets, in a case that raised questions about judicial independence and became emblematic of the country’s ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,412 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Russia: Space Station Air Pressure Restored After Leak Finally: some good news about Russia. Share this with your friends! From To Compose your message Share Russia: Space station air pressure restored after leak https://www.kiro7.com/news/russia-space-station-air-pressure-restored-after-leak/824391539 Russia: Space station air pressure restored after leak MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's space ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 1,889 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs