The Real Purveyors of Fake News: Gateway Pundit and Other Right Wing Propagandists Smear Wrong Person to Defend Brett Kavanaugh

Jim Hoft (r), owner of the far right White House-accredited fake news blog Gateway Pundit

Garbage blog Gateway Pundit currently has six posts smearing and attacking the woman who’s accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape, including this one — citing student reviews of the wrong person: Kavanaugh Accuser Is Unhinged Liberal Professor who Former Students Describe as Dark, Mad, Scary and Troubled.

As Matt Gertz points out, the right wing idiots circulating this smear — and Gateway Pundit dirtbag Jim Hoft was joined by Mark Levin and Laura Ingraham because they attack in packs — are using reviews for a different Christine Ford.

Christine Blasey Ford is a research psychologist who teaches clinical psychology at Palo Alto University and in a consortium with Stanford University, according to The Washington Post. Kavanaugh’s defenders are citing student reviews for Christine A. Ford, who taught in the social work department at California State University-Fullerton. The Grabienews story has since been retracted.

As I write this, Hoft has not retracted or corrected this false story. “Fake news,” if you will.

This is no mistake; these despicable people do this every single time when they need to attack one of their perceived enemies. This is pure, deliberate malice. They know that even if they’re forced to correct a false story, the right wing base has already taken it and run with it.

Jim Hoft is already facing two lawsuits for exactly this kind of defamation, but that clearly isn’t stopping him.

Hoft has now removed all mentions of student reviews, changed the post’s title to “Kavanaugh Accuser Is Unhinged Liberal Professor in California (Updated),” and added this “update” at the very bottom of the post, many hours after it was published.

UPDATE — An earlier post referenced Ford as an unpopular professor but we have since learned this was a different educator with the same name.

Notice that Hoft’s headline still describes Prof. Ford as an “unhinged liberal” with no evidence whatsoever.