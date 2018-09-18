Good analysis by Brian Beutler: The Corrupt Republican Plot to Maintain Control of Government.

Facing the real prospect that their long-sought fifth anti-abortion Supreme Court justice might go unseated, and President Trump’s growing legal exposure, the Republican Party is charging into election season with a two-fronted disinformation campaign, in a desperate effort to salvage conservative control not just of the Court, but of Congress and the White House as well.

Specifically, they are maximizing confusion about whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a 15 year old girl when he and she were both high school students, and about the legitimacy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. And they are advancing both goals with naked abuses of power.