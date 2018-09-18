The Bob Cesca Show: Toad
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Toad — NSFW; Charles Johnson from littlegreenfootballs.com is here for the vacationing Buzz Burbank; Sexy Liberal DC this Saturday; Stormy Daniels described Trump’s penis; Yeti hair; Mushrooms and Mario Kart; Ronan Farrow has the Apprentice tapes; Chuck C Johnson’s links to Brett Kavanaugh; Rape allegations against Kavanaugh; The Dems are pushing back; Trump declassifies a series of documents regarding Russia; Ben Shapiro linked to Manafort’s Yanukovych propaganda; Mitch McConnell is a troll; and so much more.