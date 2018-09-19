 

It’s Just Good: Jason Mraz and Meghan Trainor, “More Than Friends”

192
Music • Views: 1,700
1

YouTube

It’s pop music, and it’s not going to change the world, but it’s three minutes of happiness and I’ll take that. Bonus: fantastic singing from all involved.

Know. Available Now: atlantic.lnk.to

Directed by Warren Kommers
Produced by SixTwentySix Productions
Executive Producers: Austin Barbera & Jake Krask
Producer: Conor Bailey
DP: Bryant Jansen
1st AD: Jonas Morales
Production Designer: Clayton Beisner
Choreographer: Nina McNeely
Edited by: Warren Kommers
Colored by: Greggory Reese @TheMill

Subscribe for more official content from Jason Mraz: atlantic.lnk.to

jasonmraz.com
facebook.com
@jason_mraz
instagram.com

The official YouTube channel of Atlantic Records artist Jason Mraz. Subscribe for the latest music videos, performances, and more.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel - Official Trailer Higher. Further. Faster. Watch the trailer for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, in theaters March 8, 2019. ► Subscribe to Marvel: bit.ly More info on Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel: marvel.com Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪@marvelLike Marvel on FaceBook: ‪facebook.com For ...
Thanos
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 132 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Whoever Crafted the Kavanaugh Hearing Trap Is an Evil Genius & I Love Them I know: isn't the confirmation of Kavanaugh on rails, and it spells doom for all progressive initiative for the next 30 years? Maybe. But consider what cramming this cloaked right-wing dickwad through would cost the GOP: Already, white suburban ...
Khal Wimpo (the extinguisher of tiki torches)
1 day, 10 hours ago
Views: 174 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jungle Performing ‘Heavy, California’ Live on KCRW Jungle’s highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living here in Los Angeles. We share a live session with the UK band on the release date for For Ever. Watch the full session here:kcrw.com kcrw.comMusic | ...
Thanos
4 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 346 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
larry carlton steve lukather room 335LARRY CARLTON STEVE LUKATHER ROOM 335!!!!
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,154 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Steely Dan: More Than Just a BandPOLYPHONIC MERCHANDISE: store.dftba.com Music by Pracs: SoundCloud Support me on Patreon: patreon.com Twitter: @watchpolyphonicFacebook: facebook.com
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,188 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Faim - Midland Line [Official Video] Another band from the John Feldman / BMG power-punk-pop stable, known for their infectious beats straight from the '80's and party vocals. the Faim hails from Perth. Summer Is A Curse EP out now: thefaim.lnk.to 'Midland Line' Out Now: ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 305 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Performing ‘You Worry Me’ Live on KCRW Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats released their excellent sophomore album Tearing at the Seams earlier this year and have been on the road ever since. Inspired by personal drama, but full of hope, the new songs come alive ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,422 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer There's a lot more to the lyrics and the video than you first see, while the music amd vocal style reminds me of some "hopeful while showing the hopeless" '70's tunes. “Feels Like Summer” by Childish Gambino smarturl.ittour tickets ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,613 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The 36% Deplorables Still Back the Babooncnn.com No suprise to me. Despite the raving lunatic Tweets, the nonsense policy decisions, the stoking of racial tensions, the Mafia Thug style approach to law, and the blatant grabs for more power, Trump has not dipped in his support ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,054 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Bank of America Reportedly Froze Some Accounts After Asking Customers About Their Citizenship It is a fact the American law does not require citizenship to open a bank account. Nor should it. Xenophobia is a terrible business model and attitude. Businessmen come here and do business, that's called economic activity. In order ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 2,199 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs