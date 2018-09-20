Tweets Discovered Between Brett Kavanaugh’s High School Friend Mark Judge and Infamous Far Right Troll Chuck C. Johnson
Mark Judge, the high school drinking buddy of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is now known to have published an article at the blog of notorious Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson (who is NOT ME). Judge’s article was an attempt to cast doubt on the woman who was the subject of Rolling Stone’s now-retracted article about an alleged gang rape at UVA — written long before Rolling Stone’s retraction.
(It makes perfect sense that Chuck C. Johnson would want to publish this sort of piece, because he’s long been obsessed with smearing and doxing rape victims.)
Mark Judge himself is now accused of taking part in the alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh of Christine Blasey Ford, who is now a professor at the University of Palo Alto. According to the Washington Post:
Ford said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh’s friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them, sending all three tumbling.
Today I was given a tip about a cache of tweets between Mark Judge and Chuck C. Johnson that contain some very interesting comments in light of these accusations, and illustrate the connections between the neo-fascist far right and people like Judge who maintained a “journalist” facade by writing for outlets like the Daily Caller.
These tweets come from Chuck C. Johnson’s long deleted Twitter archive; a few days ago Johnson abruptly shut down both his Facebook page and his GotNews website, with no explanation. But his personal website is still online and one of the sections is a copy of all his tweets, going back to 2009. (Don’t be surprised if this disappears too, after I publish this article.)
So here are the tweets in question, starting with Chuck reaching out to Judge when he hears about Judge’s piece attacking the Rolling Stone article. (They’re in text form because Johnson’s Twitter account was permanently suspended, of course. And Mark Judge has now also deleted his entire Twitter account.)
Most of these are retweets; Johnson retweeted Mark Judge many times. Among other subjects, Judge pushes articles he wrote titled “Why Are Men Committing Suicide?” and “Women Who Emotionally Abuse Men,” and links to a video at Vimeo (now deleted) showing “Chuck C. Johnson in bed with bikini models.”
There’s no smoking gun related to the current controversy here, but it shines a bright light on the kind of people in Brett Kavanaugh’s inner circle and the toxic “men’s rights” culture they were steeped in, and shows why the GOP doesn’t want Judge to testify.
@markgjudge editor@gotnews.com
9:17 PM, Dec 5th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone in reply to markgjudge
@markgjudge call please.
3:37 AM, Dec 8th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client in reply to markgjudge
@markgjudge I’ll publish it.
9:15 PM, Dec 5th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone in reply to markgjudge
jlangdale I know @brianstelter did. @markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson
11:59 AM, Dec 15th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 12:03 PM, Dec 15th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone)
@markgjudge funny you should ask. Building that soon
6:27 PM, Apr 4th, 2015 via Twitter for iPhone in reply to markgjudge
@markgjudge okay, let’s do it. I called yesterday.
3:38 AM, Dec 8th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client in reply to markgjudge
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson Charles Beaumont got there first: realclearreligion.org/articles/2014/…
3:25 AM, Dec 28th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 3:25 AM, Dec 28th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson Damn, blocked by both John Podhoretz and Dave Weigel.
12:35 PM, Apr 6th, 2015 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 12:35 PM, Apr 6th, 2015 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge @PatDollard Scandal: @ChuckCJohnson in bed with bikini models: vimeo.com/88536298
11:17 PM, Dec 12th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 11:18 PM, Dec 12th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson The media covered up Occupy Wall Street rapes, invents UVA rapes.
5:27 PM, Dec 10th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 5:36 PM, Dec 10th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge Irony: many on well-heeled journo right don’t pay writers, but @ChuckCJohnson does.
1:10 PM, Dec 15th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 1:11 PM, Dec 15th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson David Carr distilled: DO YOU KNOW WHO THE F-CK I AM???
11:12 AM, Dec 16th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 11:12 AM, Dec 16th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client)
markgjudge Why are men committing suicide? acculturated.com/why-are-men-co… @ChuckCJohnson @NolteNC @GibsonRadio @michellemalkin @MJGerson @DavidMastio
8:28 AM, Feb 26th, 2015 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 8:29 AM, Feb 26th, 2015 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge Was just on @FoxNews talking about @RollingStone. Thank you @ChuckCJohnson for getting this ball rolling.
4:53 PM, Dec 6th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 4:54 PM, Dec 6th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson You mean the WaPo that hires people who make stuff up? dailycaller.com/2011/09/15/sho…
4:46 PM, Dec 7th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 4:47 PM, Dec 7th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge Women who emotionally abuse men: acculturated.com/women-who-emot… @ChuckCJohnson @nickgillespie @allahpundit @Gavin_McInnes @RobLowe @TheAnchoress
7:14 AM, Apr 13th, 2015 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 10:22 AM, Apr 13th, 2015 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge I sent an op-ed debunking Rolling Stone to three outlets November 22; none published it. @allahpundit @michellemalkin @MichelleFields
2:39 PM, Dec 5th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 10:36 PM, Dec 5th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson From 2011. Safe to say I was ahead of the curve in Rolling Stone: dailycaller.com/2011/11/20/the…
3:20 AM, Dec 6th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 3:56 AM, Dec 6th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge WashPost writer calling for Rolling Stone heads has history of making stuff up: dailycaller.com/2011/09/15/sho… @ChuckCJohnson @JamesRosenFNC
2:24 AM, Dec 7th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 2:30 AM, Dec 7th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge @carr2n @ChuckCJohnson Ager management? From the crackhead who punched his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach? spectator.org/articles/43282…
7:12 PM, Dec 14th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 7:12 PM, Dec 14th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client)
markgjudge Are any journos tweeting about you asking where Erdely is and to interview UVA students with damaged reps? @ChuckCJohnson
11:58 AM, Dec 15th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 12:03 PM, Dec 15th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson The DC @kausmickey divorce explains the freak-out over my potential gentle ribbing of Fox: mediaite.com/online/the-dai…
12:52 PM, Mar 19th, 2015 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 12:52 PM, Mar 19th, 2015 via Twitter Web Client)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson Wrote a piece debunking Rolling Stone and submitted it to three places Nov. 22; rejected by all three.
9:15 PM, Dec 5th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 9:15 PM, Dec 5th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson As the @RollingStone UVA rape story unravels, recall how the media evaded the Occupy rapes: dailycaller.com/2011/11/20/the…
3:46 PM, Dec 28th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 3:46 PM, Dec 28th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge @TMZ_Politics @ChuckCJohnson Also helped me feel better about idiot “journalists” ignoring the scoop of my lifetime: gotnews.com/journalist-exp…
5:08 PM, Dec 7th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 5:09 PM, Dec 7th, 2014 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson Ronald Reagan was a jerk in the best possible sense. Brilliant and vicious, read his comments on liberals and hippies.
4:10 PM, Mar 24th, 2015 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 4:11 PM, Mar 24th, 2015 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson Emotionally abusive women send men into depression and despair every day. No WH task force on that: acculturated.com/women-who-emot…
4:34 AM, Apr 26th, 2015 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 4:34 AM, Apr 26th, 2015 via Twitter for iPhone)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson @carr2n was editor when this was going on, Wemple preaches at the Post. Explain “freak of the week.” dailycaller.com/2011/09/15/sho…
7:23 PM, Dec 14th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 7:25 PM, Dec 14th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson Question: Did @carr2n et al call some subjects “freak of the week” at Washington City Paper and lie about them in print?
7:20 PM, Dec 14th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 7:20 PM, Dec 14th, 2014 via Twitter Web Client)
markgjudge @ChuckCJohnson Most frustrating 24 hours of my life - @RollingStone rape story was published and could not get one website to run my op-ed.
6:13 PM, Apr 5th, 2015 via Twitter Web Client (retweeted on 6:13 PM, Apr 5th, 2015 via Twitter for iPhone)