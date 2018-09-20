 

Tweets Discovered Between Brett Kavanaugh’s High School Friend Mark Judge and Infamous Far Right Troll Chuck C. Johnson

141
Politics • Views: 7,400
16

Mark Judge, the high school drinking buddy of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is now known to have published an article at the blog of notorious Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson (who is NOT ME). Judge’s article was an attempt to cast doubt on the woman who was the subject of Rolling Stone’s now-retracted article about an alleged gang rape at UVA — written long before Rolling Stone’s retraction.

(It makes perfect sense that Chuck C. Johnson would want to publish this sort of piece, because he’s long been obsessed with smearing and doxing rape victims.)

Mark Judge himself is now accused of taking part in the alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh of Christine Blasey Ford, who is now a professor at the University of Palo Alto. According to the Washington Post:

Ford said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh’s friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them, sending all three tumbling.

Today I was given a tip about a cache of tweets between Mark Judge and Chuck C. Johnson that contain some very interesting comments in light of these accusations, and illustrate the connections between the neo-fascist far right and people like Judge who maintained a “journalist” facade by writing for outlets like the Daily Caller.

These tweets come from Chuck C. Johnson’s long deleted Twitter archive; a few days ago Johnson abruptly shut down both his Facebook page and his GotNews website, with no explanation. But his personal website is still online and one of the sections is a copy of all his tweets, going back to 2009. (Don’t be surprised if this disappears too, after I publish this article.)

So here are the tweets in question, starting with Chuck reaching out to Judge when he hears about Judge’s piece attacking the Rolling Stone article. (They’re in text form because Johnson’s Twitter account was permanently suspended, of course. And Mark Judge has now also deleted his entire Twitter account.)

Most of these are retweets; Johnson retweeted Mark Judge many times. Among other subjects, Judge pushes articles he wrote titled “Why Are Men Committing Suicide?” and “Women Who Emotionally Abuse Men,” and links to a video at Vimeo (now deleted) showing “Chuck C. Johnson in bed with bikini models.”

There’s no smoking gun related to the current controversy here, but it shines a bright light on the kind of people in Brett Kavanaugh’s inner circle and the toxic “men’s rights” culture they were steeped in, and shows why the GOP doesn’t want Judge to testify.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel - Official Trailer Higher. Further. Faster. Watch the trailer for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, in theaters March 8, 2019. ► Subscribe to Marvel: bit.ly More info on Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel: marvel.com Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪@marvelLike Marvel on FaceBook: ‪facebook.com For ...
Thanos
1 day, 21 hours ago
Views: 198 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jungle Performing ‘Heavy, California’ Live on KCRW Jungle’s highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living here in Los Angeles. We share a live session with the UK band on the release date for For Ever. Watch the full session here:kcrw.com kcrw.comMusic | ...
Thanos
5 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 397 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
larry carlton steve lukather room 335LARRY CARLTON STEVE LUKATHER ROOM 335!!!!
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 1,211 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Steely Dan: More Than Just a BandPOLYPHONIC MERCHANDISE: store.dftba.com Music by Pracs: SoundCloud Support me on Patreon: patreon.com Twitter: @watchpolyphonicFacebook: facebook.com
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 1,262 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Faim - Midland Line [Official Video] Another band from the John Feldman / BMG power-punk-pop stable, known for their infectious beats straight from the '80's and party vocals. the Faim hails from Perth. Summer Is A Curse EP out now: thefaim.lnk.to 'Midland Line' Out Now: ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 323 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Performing ‘You Worry Me’ Live on KCRW Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats released their excellent sophomore album Tearing at the Seams earlier this year and have been on the road ever since. Inspired by personal drama, but full of hope, the new songs come alive ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 1,510 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer There's a lot more to the lyrics and the video than you first see, while the music amd vocal style reminds me of some "hopeful while showing the hopeless" '70's tunes. “Feels Like Summer” by Childish Gambino smarturl.ittour tickets ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 1,680 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The 36% Deplorables Still Back the Babooncnn.com No suprise to me. Despite the raving lunatic Tweets, the nonsense policy decisions, the stoking of racial tensions, the Mafia Thug style approach to law, and the blatant grabs for more power, Trump has not dipped in his support ...
Rocky-in-Connecticut
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 1,082 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Bank of America Reportedly Froze Some Accounts After Asking Customers About Their Citizenship It is a fact the American law does not require citizenship to open a bank account. Nor should it. Xenophobia is a terrible business model and attitude. Businessmen come here and do business, that's called economic activity. In order ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 2,211 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Myanmar Court Sentences Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison A court sentenced two Reuters reporters who exposed human-rights abuses by Myanmar’s military to seven years in prison on Monday for obtaining state secrets, in a case that raised questions about judicial independence and became emblematic of the country’s ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 1,525 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs