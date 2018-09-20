Tweets Discovered Between Brett Kavanaugh’s High School Friend Mark Judge and Infamous Far Right Troll Chuck C. Johnson

Mark Judge, the high school drinking buddy of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is now known to have published an article at the blog of notorious Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson (who is NOT ME). Judge’s article was an attempt to cast doubt on the woman who was the subject of Rolling Stone’s now-retracted article about an alleged gang rape at UVA — written long before Rolling Stone’s retraction.

(It makes perfect sense that Chuck C. Johnson would want to publish this sort of piece, because he’s long been obsessed with smearing and doxing rape victims.)

Mark Judge himself is now accused of taking part in the alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh of Christine Blasey Ford, who is now a professor at the University of Palo Alto. According to the Washington Post:

Ford said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh’s friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them, sending all three tumbling.

Today I was given a tip about a cache of tweets between Mark Judge and Chuck C. Johnson that contain some very interesting comments in light of these accusations, and illustrate the connections between the neo-fascist far right and people like Judge who maintained a “journalist” facade by writing for outlets like the Daily Caller.

These tweets come from Chuck C. Johnson’s long deleted Twitter archive; a few days ago Johnson abruptly shut down both his Facebook page and his GotNews website, with no explanation. But his personal website is still online and one of the sections is a copy of all his tweets, going back to 2009. (Don’t be surprised if this disappears too, after I publish this article.)

So here are the tweets in question, starting with Chuck reaching out to Judge when he hears about Judge’s piece attacking the Rolling Stone article. (They’re in text form because Johnson’s Twitter account was permanently suspended, of course. And Mark Judge has now also deleted his entire Twitter account.)

Most of these are retweets; Johnson retweeted Mark Judge many times. Among other subjects, Judge pushes articles he wrote titled “Why Are Men Committing Suicide?” and “Women Who Emotionally Abuse Men,” and links to a video at Vimeo (now deleted) showing “Chuck C. Johnson in bed with bikini models.”

There’s no smoking gun related to the current controversy here, but it shines a bright light on the kind of people in Brett Kavanaugh’s inner circle and the toxic “men’s rights” culture they were steeped in, and shows why the GOP doesn’t want Judge to testify.