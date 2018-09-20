The Bob Cesca Show: From the Standpoint of Water
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
From The Standpoint Of Water — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Brett Kavanaugh is an underpants gnome; Kavanaugh’s twisted fraternity; Hirono Smash; Dinesh D’Souza says Christine Ford’s drinking discredits her claims; Dean Heller says Ford’s claims are a ‘little hiccup’; Trumpers doxxing and harassing Ford; What stays at Georgetown Prep; Trump has brain worms; One of the wettest we’ve seen from the standpoint of water; Trump hasn’t read the documents he’s declassifying; and so much more.