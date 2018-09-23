Kavanaugh News Night: Shit Hits Fan

First, go read the just-released piece by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer…

And then, hang onto your horses if you have horses to hang onto, because there’s more news from Michael Avenatti…

My client is not Deborah Ramirez. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

By any measure a bad night for Brett Kavanaugh, his GOP sugar daddies, and our so-called president.