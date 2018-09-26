Trump Suddenly Decides to Hold Press Conference to Take Charge of Kavanaugh’s Defense

We have something to look forward to, or dread, depending on how you feel about Donald Trump deciding to step forward and take charge of defending Brett Kavanaugh against sexual abuse charges.

Because who better to defend someone accused of assaulting women than an old white narcissist who has openly boasted about sexually assaulting women, on a scale that makes Kavanaugh look like a piker?

Or maybe he’ll surprise everyone and suddenly withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination… wait, what am I saying? This is Donald Trump here.

Either way it’s going to be nasty. Trump doesn’t do well with direct questions from the press — and this is only his fourth press conference since taking office — so I expect him to cut it short as soon as he stops blathering.