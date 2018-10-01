Newly Revealed Text Messages Suggest Kavanaugh Knew About an Accuser’s Claim Before It Was Public - and Tried to Get Ex-Classmates to Deny It

From left, Deborah Ramirez, Kerry E. Berchem, Doug Millet, Karen Yarasavage, Kevin Genda, Brett Kavanaugh and David White pose for a photo at the rehearsal dinner before the wedding of Yarasavage and Genda in 1997. (Photo obtained by NBC News)

If all the dates line up and this news is verified, Brett Kavanaugh will have some serious explaining to do: Text messages suggest Kavanaugh wanted to refute accuser’s claim before it became public.

WASHINGTON — In the days leading up to a public allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to a college classmate, the judge and his team were communicating behind the scenes with friends to refute the claim, according to text messages obtained by NBC News. Kerry Berchem, who was at Yale with both Kavanaugh and his accuser, Deborah Ramirez, has tried to get those messages to the FBI for its newly reopened investigation into the matter but says she has yet to be contacted by the bureau.

Kavanaugh told the Senate committee the first time he heard of this allegation was when he read the original New Yorker article. This may end up being the most consequential lie he told, although definitely not the only one.