An On-Target Rant: Brett Kavanaugh Is a Terrible Judge, a Liar, and Republicans Don’t Care [VIDEO]

YouTube

In this week’s episode of Some More News, Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a liar and possibly a sex criminal and Republicans demonstrably do not care. The end.

Call your Senators! - 202-224-3121

Register to vote at vote.org

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com

SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

Produced by Katy Stoll @KatyStoll.

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:

iTunes: goo.gl

Google Play: goo.gl

Soundcloud: goo.gl

Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social Media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Source List - goo.gl