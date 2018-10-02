The Bob Cesca Show: PJ and Tobin and Squi
Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
PJ And Tobin And Squi — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here today; Trump attacks female reporters at NAFTA press conference; Trump and Provigil; Miss Lindsey doesn’t give a shit about you; Mitch McConnell confronted by activists; Don Junior’s more worried about his sons than his daughters potentially being raped; Kavanaugh’s bar fight; All of Kavanaugh’s lies; Rape statistics and seeking help; QAnon’s latest gibberish; and so much more.