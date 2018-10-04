The Bob Cesca Show: Chicken Boy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Chicken Boy — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Cat vomit and tendinitis trouble; The bombshell Trump tax fraud story by the New York Times; Don’t Mess With The IRS; Fred Trump and all of Biff’s bailouts; Red Hats and the Trump Sideshow; Brett Kavanaugh’s FBI report is done; Senators miss the point; Kavanaugh’s temperament is disqualifying; The gaslighting is over the top; Eli Lake’s stupid take; Young voters and the midterms; and so much more.