 

Don’t Give Up

Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush
247
Music • Views: 2,334
4

YouTube

The official Don’t Give Up video. Directed by Godley and Creme.

In this proud land we grew up strong
We were wanted all along
I was taught to fight, taught to win
I never thought I could fail

No fight left or so it seems
I am a man whose dreams have all deserted
I’ve changed my face, I’ve changed my name
But no-one wants you when you lose

Don’t give up ‘cause you have friends
Don’t give up you’re not beaten yet
Don’t give up I know you can make it good

Though I saw it all around
Never thought that I could be affected
Thought that we’d be last to go
It is so strange the way things turn
Drove the night toward my home
The place that I was born, on the lakeside
As daylight broke, I saw the earth
The trees had burned down to the ground

Don’t give up you still have us
Don’t give up we don’t need much of anything
Don’t give up ‘cause somewhere there’s a place where we belong

Rest your head
You worry too much
It’s going to be alright
When times get rough
You can fall back on us
Don’t give up
Please don’t give up

Got to walk out of here
I can’t take anymore
Going to stand on that bridge
Keep my eyes down below
Whatever may come
and whatever may go
That river’s flowing
That river’s flowing

Moved on to another town
Tried hard to settle down
For every job, so many men
So many men no-one needs

Don’t give up ‘cause you have friends
Don’t give up you’re not the only one
Don’t give up no reason to be ashamed
Don’t give up you still have us
Don’t give up now we’re proud of who you are
Don’t give up you know it’s never been easy
Don’t give up ‘cause I believe there’s a place
There’s a place
Where we belong

Don’t give up
Don’t give up
Don’t give up

petergabriel.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 - Meet BullsEye See the origin story of Bullseye in Marvel's Daredevil Season 3, premiering exclusively on Netflix October 19, 2018. Watch Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix: netflix.com #Netflix #MarvelsDaredevil #CharlieCoxSUBSCRIBE: bit.ly About Netflix:Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 ...
Thanos
7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Views: 69 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
DOMINIONISM RISING: A THEOCRATIC MOVEMENT HIDING in PLAIN SIGHTThis is from 2 years ago but it is still probably the best article on the subject, beginning with the current role of Dominionist politicians like Ted Cruz and going on to a detailed synopsis of the movement's origins, objectives, ...
Shiplord Kirel, Friend of Moose and Squirrel
12 hours, 17 minutes ago
Views: 123 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
St. Vincent - Slow Slow Disco (Audio)Songs are living things. They grow, they evolve, they change their moods and personalities over time. The latest version of 'Slow Disco' originally found on MASSEDUCTION. Upcoming Live Shows: ilovestvincent.com Connect with St. Vincent:instagram.com@st_vincentfacebook.com
Thanos
4 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 248 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sarah Palin’s Son Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges Sarah Palin's oldest son, Track Palin, was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges, Alaska State Troopers said. Troopers responded to his home in Wasilla at 10:37 p.m. after a report of a disturbance. Palin allegedly assaulted an acquaintance, then ...
Thanos
6 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 271 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Elvis Costello & the Imposters - Suspect My Tears (Audio) "Suspect My Tears" from the forthcoming album Look NowPre-order the new album Look Now:Official Store (signed + exclusive merch): found.eeAmazon (CD + vinyl): found.eeiTunes (digital download): found.eeSpotify (pre-save): found.eeApple Music (pre-add): found.ee Listen to “Suspect My Tears”:iTunes: found.eeSpotify: found.eeApple ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 284 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dark Phoenix In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 305 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity (Official Video) Ft. Diplo, Mark Ronson Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity (Official Video) ft. Diplo, Mark Ronson | Official Music Video Subscribe to Diplo YouTube Channel - diplo.fm Listen to Electricity:Stream: smarturl.it Spotify: smarturl.it... Apple Music: smarturl.it... iTunes: smarturl.it... YouTube Music: smarturl.it... Amazon: ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,083 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Amos Lee - ‘All You Got Is a Song’ (Live at McKittrick Hotel)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Amos Lee performs "All You Got Is A Song" live at McKittrick Hotel. Recorded 9/4/18. Host: Rita HoustonAudio: Jim O'HaraCameras: Dan Tuozzoli, Nicole Into and Alexandra ReillyEditor: Dan Tuozzoli
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 903 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Heat of the Summer (Official Audio) Young the Giant's official audio for their track 'Heat of the Summer' from their upcoming album Mirror Master - available October 12th on Elektra Records. Visit youngthegiant.com for more! Pre-order Mirror Master today.lnk.to Catch Young The Giant on Tour ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 946 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel - Official Trailer Higher. Further. Faster. Watch the trailer for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, in theaters March 8, 2019. ► Subscribe to Marvel: bit.ly More info on Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel: marvel.com Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪@marvelLike Marvel on FaceBook: ‪facebook.com For ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,392 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs