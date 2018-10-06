YouTube

The official Don’t Give Up video. Directed by Godley and Creme.

In this proud land we grew up strong

We were wanted all along

I was taught to fight, taught to win

I never thought I could fail

No fight left or so it seems

I am a man whose dreams have all deserted

I’ve changed my face, I’ve changed my name

But no-one wants you when you lose

Don’t give up ‘cause you have friends

Don’t give up you’re not beaten yet

Don’t give up I know you can make it good

Though I saw it all around

Never thought that I could be affected

Thought that we’d be last to go

It is so strange the way things turn

Drove the night toward my home

The place that I was born, on the lakeside

As daylight broke, I saw the earth

The trees had burned down to the ground

Don’t give up you still have us

Don’t give up we don’t need much of anything

Don’t give up ‘cause somewhere there’s a place where we belong

Rest your head

You worry too much

It’s going to be alright

When times get rough

You can fall back on us

Don’t give up

Please don’t give up

Got to walk out of here

I can’t take anymore

Going to stand on that bridge

Keep my eyes down below

Whatever may come

and whatever may go

That river’s flowing

That river’s flowing

Moved on to another town

Tried hard to settle down

For every job, so many men

So many men no-one needs

Don’t give up ‘cause you have friends

Don’t give up you’re not the only one

Don’t give up no reason to be ashamed

Don’t give up you still have us

Don’t give up now we’re proud of who you are

Don’t give up you know it’s never been easy

Don’t give up ‘cause I believe there’s a place

There’s a place

Where we belong

Don’t give up

Don’t give up

Don’t give up

