Sunday Night Groove: Leon Bridges, “If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)”

YouTube

“If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)” taken from Leon Bridges’ new album GOOD THING – out now



Get the album everywhere here: leonbridg.es

Produced by La Blogothèque

Directed by Hugo Jouxtel

Executive producer: Christophe ‘Chryde’ Abric

Producer: Ondine Benetier

Director of Photography: Thomas Rames

Choreography: Darcy Wallace

Production manager: Slavica Depicolo

Dancers

Pascal Beugré-Tellier

Maelle Dufour

Yoan Pommier

Khady Thiam

1st Assistant Director: Mitra Hekmat

Steadicamer: Simon Veniel

1st Camera Assistant: Nicolas Gascuel

2nd Camera Assistant: Marie Fratacci

Gaffer: Anousonne Savanchomkeo

Recording sound engineer/mix: Alban Lejeune

Location manager: Matthieu Georges

Assistant location manager: Pierre Gattin

Make-up artist: Marie-Laure Texier

Production administrator: Jonathan André

Post-production manager: Alexandre Sellem

Editor: Flora Alfonsi

Color Grading: Florian Martiny

Special thanks to:

Aude Kuster at Plani Presse

Gianni Giardinelli

Béatrice at Le Shakirail

Laurent Bayle, general manager of Cité de la musique - Philharmonie de Paris, and his team.

La Philharmonie, a building designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel.

Follow Leon Bridges:

leonbridges.com

facebook.com

@leonbridges

instagram.com

leonbridg.es

leonbridg.es

leonbridg.es

vevo.ly