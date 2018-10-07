Sunday Night Groove: Leon Bridges, “If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)”
“If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)” taken from Leon Bridges’ new album GOOD THING – out now
Get the album everywhere here: leonbridg.es
Produced by La Blogothèque
Directed by Hugo Jouxtel
Executive producer: Christophe ‘Chryde’ Abric
Producer: Ondine Benetier
Director of Photography: Thomas Rames
Choreography: Darcy Wallace
Production manager: Slavica Depicolo
Dancers
Pascal Beugré-Tellier
Maelle Dufour
Yoan Pommier
Khady Thiam
1st Assistant Director: Mitra Hekmat
Steadicamer: Simon Veniel
1st Camera Assistant: Nicolas Gascuel
2nd Camera Assistant: Marie Fratacci
Gaffer: Anousonne Savanchomkeo
Recording sound engineer/mix: Alban Lejeune
Location manager: Matthieu Georges
Assistant location manager: Pierre Gattin
Make-up artist: Marie-Laure Texier
Production administrator: Jonathan André
Post-production manager: Alexandre Sellem
Editor: Flora Alfonsi
Color Grading: Florian Martiny
Special thanks to:
Aude Kuster at Plani Presse
Gianni Giardinelli
Béatrice at Le Shakirail
Laurent Bayle, general manager of Cité de la musique - Philharmonie de Paris, and his team.
La Philharmonie, a building designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel.
Follow Leon Bridges:
leonbridges.com
facebook.com
@leonbridges
instagram.com
leonbridg.es
leonbridg.es
leonbridg.es