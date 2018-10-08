Monday Night Funk: Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me,” Featuring Charles Jones
Music • Views: 49
A funk cover of “Stand By Me” by Scary Pockets.
Help us make more music by signing up on Patreon! Ask us questions, vote on what songs we do, and download stems and karaoke versions of our songs!
patreon.com
Musicians
Lead vocal: Charles Jones
Trumpet: Jumaane Smith
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Keys: Jack Conte
Drums: Tamir Barzilay
Bass: Daniel Aged
Background Vocals: Jarrett Johnson and Loren Battley
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Video: Ricky Chavez