The Bob Cesca Show: Victimhood
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Victimhood — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Big guest announcement for our interview show; Trevor Noah’s magnificent speech about male victimhood; Kavanaugh confirmed; Susan Collins’ ridiculous speech; The GOP Suicide; Nikki Haley resigns; Good news for the midterms; Women voters rising up; Russia might not interfere; The enthusiasm gap; The sheer volume of stupid people in America; Forming a coalition to repair the Trump disaster; and so much more.