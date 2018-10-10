 

The Bob Cesca Show: Victimhood

111
Politics • Views: 930
1

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Victimhood — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Big guest announcement for our interview show; Trevor Noah’s magnificent speech about male victimhood; Kavanaugh confirmed; Susan Collins’ ridiculous speech; The GOP Suicide; Nikki Haley resigns; Good news for the midterms; Women voters rising up; Russia might not interfere; The enthusiasm gap; The sheer volume of stupid people in America; Forming a coalition to repair the Trump disaster; and so much more.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
3D Printing Surgical Instruments for Abortions - Like 3D Printed Guns Just finished talking with a friend who is both a medical professional, and a political activist. There is a network of female health professionals that are quietly working on building a common library of 3D printable surgical instruments that ...
Khal Wimpo (the extinguisher of tiki torches)
1 hour, 50 minutes ago
Views: 53 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Answering Voter Guide Questions as a Candidate So, my county newspaper, the Bridgeport, NE News-Blade sent me a questionnaire to create a voter guide for village voters asking my positions on issues in my town. I suppose I could expound on those for many pages, but ...
Anymouse 🌹
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 149 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 - Meet BullsEye See the origin story of Bullseye in Marvel's Daredevil Season 3, premiering exclusively on Netflix October 19, 2018. Watch Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix: netflix.com #Netflix #MarvelsDaredevil #CharlieCoxSUBSCRIBE: bit.ly About Netflix:Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 ...
Thanos
3 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 202 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
St. Vincent - Slow Slow Disco (Audio)Songs are living things. They grow, they evolve, they change their moods and personalities over time. The latest version of 'Slow Disco' originally found on MASSEDUCTION. Upcoming Live Shows: ilovestvincent.com Connect with St. Vincent:instagram.com@st_vincentfacebook.com
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 330 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sarah Palin’s Son Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges Sarah Palin's oldest son, Track Palin, was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges, Alaska State Troopers said. Troopers responded to his home in Wasilla at 10:37 p.m. after a report of a disturbance. Palin allegedly assaulted an acquaintance, then ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 346 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Elvis Costello & the Imposters - Suspect My Tears (Audio) "Suspect My Tears" from the forthcoming album Look NowPre-order the new album Look Now:Official Store (signed + exclusive merch): found.eeAmazon (CD + vinyl): found.eeiTunes (digital download): found.eeSpotify (pre-save): found.eeApple Music (pre-add): found.ee Listen to “Suspect My Tears”:iTunes: found.eeSpotify: found.eeApple ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 351 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dark Phoenix In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 363 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity (Official Video) Ft. Diplo, Mark Ronson Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity (Official Video) ft. Diplo, Mark Ronson | Official Music Video Subscribe to Diplo YouTube Channel - diplo.fm Listen to Electricity:Stream: smarturl.it Spotify: smarturl.it... Apple Music: smarturl.it... iTunes: smarturl.it... YouTube Music: smarturl.it... Amazon: ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,321 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Amos Lee - ‘All You Got Is a Song’ (Live at McKittrick Hotel)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Amos Lee performs "All You Got Is A Song" live at McKittrick Hotel. Recorded 9/4/18. Host: Rita HoustonAudio: Jim O'HaraCameras: Dan Tuozzoli, Nicole Into and Alexandra ReillyEditor: Dan Tuozzoli
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,117 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Heat of the Summer (Official Audio) Young the Giant's official audio for their track 'Heat of the Summer' from their upcoming album Mirror Master - available October 12th on Elektra Records. Visit youngthegiant.com for more! Pre-order Mirror Master today.lnk.to Catch Young The Giant on Tour ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,156 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs