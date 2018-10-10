Republican Party Shrugs Off New Dire Climate Change Warnings, Doesn’t Even Bother Reading Study

There will come a time when people will see the Republicans who shrugged off the dire warnings and refused to take any action whatsoever to prevent the oncoming climate disasters as guilty of crimes against the entire human race.

Republican lawmakers are largely shrugging off dire climate change warnings spelled out in a major new United Nations report.

Few GOP lawmakers on Wednesday said they had read the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) report, which warned that the planet would be unlivable if leaders failed to cut carbon emissions.

“I just got that, and I hadn’t gotten a chance to do a deep dive on it so I’m going to have to wait to comment,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R - WV) told The Hill three days after the report was released.

Even fewer said they were heeding the warnings that action needed to be taken to cut emissions by 2030.

“That’s the UN. That’s the group that was formed to sell this in the first place,” said Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.), the former chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee and one of the best-known skeptics of climate change in the Senate.

“They come from that prejudiced perspective,” Inhofe said of the report’s authors.