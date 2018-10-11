Media Sends the Civility Police to Detain Hillary Clinton

YouTube

Remember that “civility” push a couple of months ago, when the media lectured us all that we should be “civil” to the minions of an administration that tears children away from their families and puts them in cages, to people who support a president who openly, proudly invited his followers to assault protesters at his campaign rallies and promised to pay their legal bills if they did?

Well, they’re doing it again. Bubbling up from the right wing fever swamp and making it into the Washington Post and Politico.

We need more demonstrations and protests, not fewer. I’m not talking about violence, and it’s offensive I should even need to say that. But we can start acting “civil” to Republicans when they start acting like human beings with consciences.

