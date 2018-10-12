The Bob Cesca Show: Daddy Thinks I’m the Best
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Daddy Thinks I’m The Best — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; The Dow tanked again; Trump blames the Fed; Trump’s bizarre outburst; The mysterious disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi; Trump’s insane meeting with New York Magazine; Chris Wray sayd his Kavanaugh investigation was limited by the White House; John Roberts refers Kavanaugh allegations to DC Circuit; Election meddling in Georgia and North Dakota; Kanye’s stupid password; Trump in 2020; Avenatti says Don Junior will be indicted; and so much more.