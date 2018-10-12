Friday Night Jam: Tom Misch, “It Runs Through Me” (Feat. De La Soul)

YouTube

Official Video for It Runs Through Me (feat. De La Soul)

Taken from Tom Misch’s debut album “Geography”

Credits:

Director – Joshua Osborne

Commissioner – Duncan Murray

Executive Producer – Ben Schneider

Producer – Johnny Griffith

Producer – Tom O’Driscoll

Production Company - Radical Media

Production Assistant - Ester Viana

1st AD – Chris Malin

Runner – Gabriel Brown

Runner – Lewis Osborne

Cast

Tom Misch

Pos - De La Soul

Yussef Dayes - Drums

Isobella Burnham - Bass

Jamie Leeming - Guitar

Sam Wills - Keys

Pippa Melody

Kaidi Akkinibi

Fergie - Engineer



DOP – Diana Olifirova

1st AC – Kate Molins

2nd AC – James Wicks

Steadicam – Josh Brooks

Gaffer – Ben Ransley

Spark – Mark Stewart

Spark – Chris Barber



Art Director – Bon Walsh

Art Assistant – Kerfi Sakari

Art Assistant - James Middleton

Still Photographer - Ryan O’Toole Collett



Stylist – Luci Ellis

Stylist Assistant – Mh’ya Mclean

Make up Artist – Emma Regan



Editor – Hasani Franke @ Work Editorial

Post Producer – Julian Marshall @ Work Editorial



Colourist – Joseph Bicknell @ CHEAT

Online – Doug Haynes @ CHEAT

Post Producer – Franky Chadwick @CHEAT



Sound Designer – Simon Epstein



Studio engineer – Jamie McEvoy



Thanks to:

Take 2, Jason Heritage, Panalux, Kelly Amunsen, CHEAT, Work Editorial, Miloco Studios, Sam Langford, Jamie McEvoy, Cyril Mendel



Lyrics:

VERSE:



1, 2, 3, 4



I love the way it flows, I love the way it grows

There’s something in this sound that takes me far

It’s like a special song, can move my mood along

But I cannot say your here through my guitar



She told me add the bassline, and everything will be alright

She told me that the groove is mine, it will take us through the night

And where I’ll go, can’t explain I’ll never know

But it’s beautiful



CHORUS:

You can’t take this away from me, the way I hear the melody

The waves bring clarity, running through me

You can’t take this away from me, the way I hear the melody

The waves bring clarity, running through me



I love the way it sings, all the joy that it brings

Remember skating down the road towards the park

I can never say no, you with that summer glow

The music gives me sun when winter starts



She told me add the bassline, and everything will be alright

She told me that the beat is mine, it will rock us through the night

And where I’ll go, can’t explain I’ll never know

But it’s beautiful



CHORUS X 2



DE LA SOUL:

Yo, I wear notes like coats, blues like do’s

Warmth and the rhythm, soul that glues

The bounce in my bones, the jazz in my spine

The hop is my home, rap is my grind



I’m grinding on the back side of life, we dance

She threw me a chance, her hands in my pants

Actually my pockets, holding me tight

Whispering a dream I could hold in the night



Blood tight, a rhythm that’s throbbing my vein

Wake up and write it on the pad, the pains

Like church the organ will invite my tears

Like birth, the crying let you know I’m here



Held by the song that gave me a name

Dressed by the verse that gave me a claim

It’s just bass in the line, safe to inhale

And if you live well…



Belong for years in this day you will be

A time is octave to play for the tree

Is rooted in every single nerve in me

The nerve of he, with noise the key



In music that opens the mind to be free

Whenever you’re hot headed ?? you a breeze

Beneath the clouds you allowed to see in clarity through harmony

Someone harming me – that won’t be done

I stand protected by the laws of fun

And am perfected through the rhymes of run

Walk it this way and leave the party stunned

This music, it launched me

With no aim, I’ve landed

On some plain

Where I am I can’t explain, I never know but it’s beautiful so



CHORUS