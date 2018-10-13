 

They Might Be Giants (Or Commies): “The Communists Have the Music”

88
Music • Views: 2,152
2

YouTube

Please post this video on your social media and be sure to include #AynRandSandwich. We hope to have it trending soon.

I got handed an Ayn Rand sandwich
straight from a can it tasted so bland
I asked a lass to pass me a glass
of Engel’s Conditions of the Working Class

right away they dragged me to the committee
to explain my un-American activity
they’re gonna see they made a mistake
if they’d only let me play my mixtape

I’m not partial to the martial
or the plutocrats in their beaver hats
and the fascists have the outfits
but I don’t care for the outfits
what I care about is music
and the communists have the music

I hear a melody
and just as suddenly
I know who I’m
supposed to be

I don’t need a rationale
to sing the Internationale
I only need to plug in the headphone jack
so I can listen to my backing track

I’m not jealous of the zealous
or anarchics with guitar picks
and the fascists have their outfits
but I don’t care for the outfits
what I care about is music
and the communists have the music
yes the communists have the music
oh the communists have the music

I hear a melody
and just as suddenly
I know who I’m
supposed to be

I’m not partial to the martial
or the plutocrats in their beaver hats
and the fascists have the outfits
but I don’t care for the outfits
what I care about is music
and the communists have the music

Dial-A-Song Video Week 36.

Directed by David Cowles and Jeremy Galante
Character Design and Artwork by David Plunkert
Animation by Jeremy Galante
Additional Animation by Daran Carlin-Weber and Brad Pattullo

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Vote Yes on Mass. Referendum 3There was discussion here on “if you don’t understand a referendum, just vote no” which I vehemently pushed back on. The correct response is “If you don’t understand a referendum, learn about it first.” Voting “no” on Massachusetts Referendum 3, ...
Anymouse 🌹
20 hours, 37 minutes ago
Views: 82 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Study: Magnetism Model Reveals Long-Term Non-Partisan Nature of SCOTUS The confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court last week raised fears of a hyper-partisan SCOTUS and loss of public trust in the institution—particularly in light of Kavanaugh's highly emotional and partisan testimony during the Senate hearing ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 day, 17 hours ago
Views: 116 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Answering Voter Guide Questions as a Candidate So, my county newspaper, the Bridgeport, NE News-Blade sent me a questionnaire to create a voter guide for village voters asking my positions on issues in my town. I suppose I could expound on those for many pages, but ...
Anymouse 🌹
5 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 365 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 - Meet BullsEye See the origin story of Bullseye in Marvel's Daredevil Season 3, premiering exclusively on Netflix October 19, 2018. Watch Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix: netflix.com #Netflix #MarvelsDaredevil #CharlieCoxSUBSCRIBE: bit.ly About Netflix:Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 431 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
St. Vincent - Slow Slow Disco (Audio)Songs are living things. They grow, they evolve, they change their moods and personalities over time. The latest version of 'Slow Disco' originally found on MASSEDUCTION. Upcoming Live Shows: ilovestvincent.com Connect with St. Vincent:instagram.com@st_vincentfacebook.com
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 557 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sarah Palin’s Son Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges Sarah Palin's oldest son, Track Palin, was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges, Alaska State Troopers said. Troopers responded to his home in Wasilla at 10:37 p.m. after a report of a disturbance. Palin allegedly assaulted an acquaintance, then ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 574 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Elvis Costello & the Imposters - Suspect My Tears (Audio) "Suspect My Tears" from the forthcoming album Look NowPre-order the new album Look Now:Official Store (signed + exclusive merch): found.eeAmazon (CD + vinyl): found.eeiTunes (digital download): found.eeSpotify (pre-save): found.eeApple Music (pre-add): found.ee Listen to “Suspect My Tears”:iTunes: found.eeSpotify: found.eeApple ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 561 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dark Phoenix In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 589 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs