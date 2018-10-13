They Might Be Giants (Or Commies): “The Communists Have the Music”
I got handed an Ayn Rand sandwich
straight from a can it tasted so bland
I asked a lass to pass me a glass
of Engel’s Conditions of the Working Class
right away they dragged me to the committee
to explain my un-American activity
they’re gonna see they made a mistake
if they’d only let me play my mixtape
I’m not partial to the martial
or the plutocrats in their beaver hats
and the fascists have the outfits
but I don’t care for the outfits
what I care about is music
and the communists have the music
I hear a melody
and just as suddenly
I know who I’m
supposed to be
I don’t need a rationale
to sing the Internationale
I only need to plug in the headphone jack
so I can listen to my backing track
I’m not jealous of the zealous
or anarchics with guitar picks
and the fascists have their outfits
but I don’t care for the outfits
what I care about is music
and the communists have the music
yes the communists have the music
oh the communists have the music
I hear a melody
and just as suddenly
I know who I’m
supposed to be
I’m not partial to the martial
or the plutocrats in their beaver hats
and the fascists have the outfits
but I don’t care for the outfits
what I care about is music
and the communists have the music
Dial-A-Song Video Week 36.
Directed by David Cowles and Jeremy Galante
Character Design and Artwork by David Plunkert
Animation by Jeremy Galante
Additional Animation by Daran Carlin-Weber and Brad Pattullo