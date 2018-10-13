They Might Be Giants (Or Commies): “The Communists Have the Music”

YouTube

I got handed an Ayn Rand sandwich

straight from a can it tasted so bland

I asked a lass to pass me a glass

of Engel’s Conditions of the Working Class

right away they dragged me to the committee

to explain my un-American activity

they’re gonna see they made a mistake

if they’d only let me play my mixtape

I’m not partial to the martial

or the plutocrats in their beaver hats

and the fascists have the outfits

but I don’t care for the outfits

what I care about is music

and the communists have the music

I hear a melody

and just as suddenly

I know who I’m

supposed to be

I don’t need a rationale

to sing the Internationale

I only need to plug in the headphone jack

so I can listen to my backing track

I’m not jealous of the zealous

or anarchics with guitar picks

and the fascists have their outfits

but I don’t care for the outfits

what I care about is music

and the communists have the music

yes the communists have the music

oh the communists have the music

I hear a melody

and just as suddenly

I know who I’m

supposed to be

I’m not partial to the martial

or the plutocrats in their beaver hats

and the fascists have the outfits

but I don’t care for the outfits

what I care about is music

and the communists have the music

Dial-A-Song Video Week 36.

Directed by David Cowles and Jeremy Galante

Character Design and Artwork by David Plunkert

Animation by Jeremy Galante

Additional Animation by Daran Carlin-Weber and Brad Pattullo