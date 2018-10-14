Piano Wonder Kid Joey Alexander: “Moment’s Notice” (Feat. Dancer Jared Grimes)
Music • Views: 2,423
Music video for Joey Alexander’s “Moment’s Notice” featuring dancer Jared Grimes
Joey Alexander’s new album “Eclipse” is out now. Listen/Download ‘Eclipse’: joeyalexander.lnk.to
Joey Alexander takes a giant step forward with his fourth album, ‘Eclipse.’ This recording features a stellar rhythm section of bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Eric Harland with guest appearances on three tracks by saxophonist Joshua Redman.
Video by Yas Rowan featuring Jared Grimes