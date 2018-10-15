Some More News: Why Republicans and Corporations and the Media Are Failing Us on Climate Change

YouTube

News-wise, here is some about climate change, and the people who sure could do something about it. Hopefully, the Republicans, corporations, and media get off their ass and do something about it.

Potholer54’s response to Louder with Crowder’s bad video - YouTube

Call your Senators! - 202-224-3121

Register to vote at vote.org

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com

SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

Produced by Katy Stoll @KatyStoll.

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:

iTunes: goo.gl

Google Play: goo.gl

Soundcloud: goo.gl

Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social Media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Source List - goo.gl