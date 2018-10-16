The Bob Cesca Podcast: Bone Saw
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Bone Saw — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Three weeks from Election Day; We review some positive indicators for a Blue Wave; Independent voters are pissed about Trump; The Reuters Poll showing indies are leaning heavily toward the Dems; Trump’s $800B deficit; Mitch McConnell threatens Medicare and Social Security; Trump Fatigue is real; Trump’s gibberish about Kim Jong Un on 60 Minutes; Elizabeth Warren’s DNA; Trump is acting suspicious about Khashoggi; Cyber attacks against election systems; and so much more.