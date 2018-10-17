Wednesday Night Jam: The Amazing GHOST-NOTE, “Frogger”
Music • Views: 1,227
Purchase the full album and DVD here:
ghost-note.bandcamp.com
Nate Werth - Drums and Percussion
Robert ‘Sput’ Searight - Drums and Percussion
Nick Werth - (Galaxe) Xylosynth
Film Credits:
Directed By Andy Laviolette
Director Of Photography 2nd Unit Brad Holt
Camera Operator 2nd Unit Joseph Lafond
Key Grip Patrick Bubert
Video Edited By Andy Laviolette
Interviews In Dallas Filmed By Andy Laviolette
Interviews In New York Filmed By Simon C.F. Yu