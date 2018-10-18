The Bob Cesca Podcast: Trump Fatigue
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Trump Fatigue — NSFW; The great TRex David Ferguson from the TRex Report podcast is here; Don McGahn resigns; America is tired of Donald Trump; The latest on the Khashoggi murder; Jared Kushner and Trump working with the Saudi coverup; Trump likes due process again; Jared and MBS are texting buddies; The stakes in the governor races; Fusion GPS lawyer nails Fox News on the Russian attack; Trump and Lavrov exchanged makeup; Trump said Obama should be investigated; The Republican started the violent rhetoric; and so much more.