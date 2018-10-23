The Bob Cesca Podcast: Not Shocking but Terrifying
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Not Shocking But Terrifying — NSFW; The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The flaws in that NBC News midterms poll; Trump makes another big promise; Trump announces a revival of our nuclear weapons program; Gorbachev slams Trump; Trump declares himself to be a nationalist; Trump vs Transgender Americans; Voter fraud doesn’t exist; Trump’s threat about the midterms; Americans are suckers; Trump can’t keep getting away with this; and so much more.