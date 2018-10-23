 

Mike Dawes - Encomium (Reverie) - Solo Guitar

47
Music • Views: 1,027
2

Download the guitar TAB + signed album bundles & more ► mikedawes.co.uk
Mike Dawes performs Encomium (Reverie) from the album ERA.

Mike Dawes performs Encomium (Reverie) from the album ERA.

‘Encomium has always been a special tune for me since its inception. It’s actually my first tune with a guitar pick (such a bizarre statement) but it’s also one of my favourite pieces to play, and get totally lost in. Thanks to the Tonewood Amp device for the inspiration (tonewoodamp.com)

Inspired by Michael Hedges and the song Dirge, Encomium is a celebration of creativity without expectation. I think that creators often struggle to find a balance between their own honest expression and what they feel is expected of them by the public. I’ve spent so long playing what’s considered pretty ‘technical music’ that it’s come to define who I am throughout my journey so far. With songs like ‘Encomium’ from the ERA album, I’m trying to embrace what made me fall in love with the guitar in the first place, the vibration of the strings and the power of the instrument. I’m so happy to have teamed up with the talented Merrick Winter for this video, filmed at the North American Guitar showroom in Islington, London. I hope you enjoy the video and don’t forget to subscribe!’

Tour dates: mikedawes.co.uk

Booking, Press, Publishing and other enquiries: mikedawes.com

Follow Mike on…
Facebook: facebook.com
YouTube: youtube.com
Twitter: @mikedawesmusic
Instagram: instagram.com
Official Website: mikedawes.com

