Donald Trump Takes a Clear Side in the Bomb Attacks

Today we learned that suspected explosive devices were also sent to Joe Biden and Robert De Niro.

It’s quite obvious that these crude pipe bombs were sent to the very targets Donald Trump has been viciously smearing and attacking for years, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Maxine Waters and CNN.

So naturally, the Trump-thing came out strongly today with one of his trademark barely coherent, weirdly capitalized tweets — taking the side of the bomber. Yes, really.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

