The Bob Cesca Podcast: Eddie Haskell
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Eddie Haskell — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Bombs sent to Democrats on Trump’s enemies list; Trump fails to accept responsibility for inciting his fanboys; Trump blames the press; Lindsey Graham has the dumbest take; Rush Limbaugh and Newt Gingrich weigh in; Trump continues to use a private cellphone; China and other spying on Trump’s calls; Trump says phone story is fake news; Lou Dobbs can’t say words; Trump orders military to the border; Posse Comitatus; and so much more.