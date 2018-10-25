Samantha Bee on the Great Right Wing “Terror Caravan” Panic [VIDEO]

YouTube

It’s been a terrifying day in America, but if you’re Fox News, there’s always a reason to poop your pants in fear. Especially when there are — gasp — refugees on the move. The horror!

Watch Full Frontal with Samantha Bee all new Wednesdays at 10:30/ 9:30c on TBS!

Subscribe: youtube.com

Follow Full Frontal with Samantha Bee:

Twitter: @FullFrontalSamB

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Medium: medium.com

sambee.com

#SamanthaBee

#FullFrontalSamB