Samantha Bee on the Great Right Wing “Terror Caravan” Panic [VIDEO]
Politics • Views: 997
It’s been a terrifying day in America, but if you’re Fox News, there’s always a reason to poop your pants in fear. Especially when there are — gasp — refugees on the move. The horror!
Watch Full Frontal with Samantha Bee all new Wednesdays at 10:30/ 9:30c on TBS!
Subscribe: youtube.com
Follow Full Frontal with Samantha Bee:
Twitter: @FullFrontalSamB
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Medium: medium.com