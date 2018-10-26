Mail Bomb Suspect in Custody, and He’s a Rabid Trump Cultist
Well, it wasn’t a “false flag,” and it wasn’t a liberal: Cesar Sayoc Jr., Alleged Mail Bomber, Threatened Democrats on Twitter.
Cesar A. Sayoc, the Florida man reported to be the mail bombing suspect, frequently posted conspiratorial pro-Trump messages on Twitter or made threats to Democratic leaders, including some who would later receive potentially explosive devices in the mail this week.
Sayoc—who was named by several national media outlets as the man authorities arrested Friday in connection with the attempted bombings—tweeted frequently from what appears to be his account: @hardrock2016.
The account and his Facebook profile, which feature pictures of Sayoc, 56, at Trump rallies, also contain some of the same images plastered to Sayoc’s van, including flags for Florida’s Seminole tribe and collages of pro-Trump and anti-CNN meme stickers.
The Facebook account is almost exclusively pro-Trump content, including pictures and videos Sayoc purportedly filmed at one of the president’s political rallies. And the Twitter feed is littered with far-right conspiracy theories or violent threats aimed at some of President Trump’s most outspoken critics.
@CBSMiami I have some pictures of this van I saw him at a stoplight one day and thought is was very strange. pic.twitter.com/VWUwznJK8k
— Mahmud mohamed (@thereal_mo01) October 26, 2018
Now how about addressing the fact that your violent rhetoric inspired this guy to try to murder the very people you attack so viciously every damned day.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 26, 2018
Let’s not jump to any conclusions now…#MAGABomber suspect Cesar Sayoc: pic.twitter.com/r2G3lfdt5R
— Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) October 26, 2018
Right wingers already out there yelling HE WAS CRAZY! HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH TRUMP! MENTALLY ILL!
Thing is, if you look through his social media history, there’s literally no difference between what he posted and what thousands of other Trump fans post every single day.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 26, 2018
If you think Sayoc was signaling his intentions in his social media posts, I have some bad news for you.
There are thousands of similar pro-Trump social media accounts that look just like his.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 26, 2018