 

Mail Bomb Suspect in Custody, and He’s a Rabid Trump Cultist

The van owned by suspect Cesar Sayoc is plastered with deranged pro-Trump stickers and violent imagery

Well, it wasn’t a “false flag,” and it wasn’t a liberal: Cesar Sayoc Jr., Alleged Mail Bomber, Threatened Democrats on Twitter.

Cesar A. Sayoc, the Florida man reported to be the mail bombing suspect, frequently posted conspiratorial pro-Trump messages on Twitter or made threats to Democratic leaders, including some who would later receive potentially explosive devices in the mail this week.

Sayoc—who was named by several national media outlets as the man authorities arrested Friday in connection with the attempted bombings—tweeted frequently from what appears to be his account: @hardrock2016.

The account and his Facebook profile, which feature pictures of Sayoc, 56, at Trump rallies, also contain some of the same images plastered to Sayoc’s van, including flags for Florida’s Seminole tribe and collages of pro-Trump and anti-CNN meme stickers.

The Facebook account is almost exclusively pro-Trump content, including pictures and videos Sayoc purportedly filmed at one of the president’s political rallies. And the Twitter feed is littered with far-right conspiracy theories or violent threats aimed at some of President Trump’s most outspoken critics.

UPDATE at 10/26/18 12:13:57 pm by Charles Johnson
UPDATE at 10/26/18 2:44:06 pm by Charles Johnson

