 

Another Astounding Tiny Desk Concert: Alfredo Rodríguez Trio [VIDEO]

171
Music • Views: 1,880
1

YouTube

Oct. 18, 2018 | Felix Contreras — Cuban pianist Alfredo Rodríguez gave our office audience a very quick lesson on why pianists from that island nation are so impressive: they treat the piano as the percussion instrument it is. Rodríguez immediately let fly with an intense flurry of notes that were as melodic as they were rhythmic.

The mash up of European lyricism and Afro-Cuban percussion is at the heart of the Cuban piano tradition and it is very present in the first song. It wasn’t long before Rodríguez dug deep into rapid-fire syncopation along with drummer Michael Olivera and guitarist/ bassist Munir Hossn.

Iconic music producer/composer Quincy Jones heard Rodríguez during a performance at a European jazz festival and took him under this wing, eventually signing him to Jones’ management company. When you listen to the expansive and lyrical exploration of the second song in this Tiny Desk set, “Bloom,” it’s easy to hear what captured Jones’ attention.

The West Africa-based Yoruba spiritual tradition, commonly known as Santeria, infuses so much of Cuban daily life in music and Rodríguez closes with his take on the music dedicated to the Orisha Yemaya, the goddess of the ocean and all waters. The song’s melody is a derivation of the song associated to Yemaya and the Tiny Desk trio explores the rhythms of the melody, up to and including the sing-along at the end.

Every exposure to Cuban music presents an opportunity to walk alongside historical music figures and Santeria spirits alike. This performance is no exception. Watching these three performances repeatedly reveals new musical turns that slowly reveal how Alfredo Rodríguez is making a name for himself, alongside two incredibly talented, like-minded band mates.

Set List
“Dawn”
“Bloom”
“Yemaya”

Credits
Producers: Felix Contreras, CJ Riculan; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Kaylee Domzalski, CJ Riculan; Production Assistant: Brie Martin; Photo: Cameron Pollack/NPR

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Why Clinton’s Emails, Benghazi, and Other Conservative Nonsense Dominate News I've been saying something similar to this for years, even before bots and Russian hackers the GOP blogosphere autolinked every blog post to their network of "noise machine" blogs as soon as it was published. It wasn't the equivalent ...
Thanos
18 hours, 37 minutes ago
Views: 128 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Civil v Violent Tipping Point May Be Right Here Right Now Families are splitting. Divorces, in laws, siblings and paternal divides now exist along old left v right political lines from kinder days. It was not really that long ago when we were at a similar point for completely different ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 257 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Body Found at UK Saudi Consul General’s Gardennews.sky.com Gross. These are people we as a country associate with... for oil. Trump's personal buddies. His own personal business friends too. They are all straight up Mafia. Trump, and Saudis...They are all straight up criminals.
Rocky-in-Connecticut
3 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 456 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 92 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Ford Says American Steel Is Now the Most Expensive in the World Thanks to Trump President Donald Trump started a trade war with China and seemingly the rest of the world, and he began the war by hiking up tariffs on steel and aluminum. While the intended purpose was to “bring steel back” or ...
Unshaken Defiance
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 201 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
E-Cig Co. Put Viagra, Cialis in Vape Liquids—the FDA Is Throbbing Mad The US Food and Drug Administration made clear on Thursday, October 11 that it has a major bone to pick with an electronic-cigarette vendor that illegally pumped prescription erectile dysfunction drugs into unapproved e-liquid products intended for vaping. The ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 657 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Answering Voter Guide Questions as a Candidate So, my county newspaper, the Bridgeport, NE News-Blade sent me a questionnaire to create a voter guide for village voters asking my positions on issues in my town. I suppose I could expound on those for many pages, but ...
Anymouse 🌹
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,064 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 - Meet BullsEye See the origin story of Bullseye in Marvel's Daredevil Season 3, premiering exclusively on Netflix October 19, 2018. Watch Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix: netflix.com #Netflix #MarvelsDaredevil #CharlieCoxSUBSCRIBE: bit.ly About Netflix:Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,188 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs