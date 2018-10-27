An Antisemitic Mass Murder in Pittsburgh; Trump Blames the Synagogue for Not Having Armed Guards

Saturday morning in Donald Trump’s America: 8 dead at Tree of Life synagogue today in Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania.

A gunman opened fire inside a busy synagogue during a service Saturday in Pittsburgh, killing eight people and injuring six others, CBS Pittsburgh/KDKA reports. The suspected gunman, identified as 48-year-old Robert Bowers, surrendered and was taken into custody, law enforcement sources told CBS News and KDKA. Bowers burst into the Tree of Life Congregation and indiscriminately fired inside while shouting, “All Jews must die,” police sources told KDKA. He was armed with a possible AK 47 and two pistols, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

Social media postings of alleged #Pittsburgh shooter show adherence to antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jews are trying to destroy the white race through immigration - aka “white genocide.” pic.twitter.com/0ItpwtasBf — Hatewatch (@Hatewatch) October 27, 2018

Social media accounts suggest shooting suspect Robert Bowers was a neo-Nazi/white nationalist who loathed Jews, migrants and refugees. He also said he strongly disliked Trump because he thought Trump was too soft on Jews. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 27, 2018

Our so-called president responded by blaming the synagogue for not having armed guards at the bris today.

President Trump, asked about gun laws, says the Pittsburgh synagogue should have had armed security at the bris and the gunman wouldn’t be able to do what he did pic.twitter.com/y9Cq59wPM5 — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) October 27, 2018