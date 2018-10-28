Thunderstruck (AC/DC) - International Guitar Night/Nacht Der Gitarren
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT
Each year, International Guitar Night’s founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries from around the world for special concert tours of North America (IGN) and Germany (NDG) highlighting the diversity of the acoustic guitar.
For International Guitar Night’s 19th year of touring, Brian has assembled another incredible, dynamic quartet: Guest host Luca Stricagnoli, Italy’s explosive contemporary showman, returns by popular demand, joined by two of France’s acclaimed young prodigies, Swing guitarist Antoine Boyer and Flamenco guitarist Samuelito, and the ground-breaking Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erdoğan.
In this video, they perform their arrangement of “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC.
In the video, from left to right: Cenk Erdogan, Luca Stricagnoli, Antoine Boyer, Samuelito.
