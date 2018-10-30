 

Right Wing Operatives Trying to Bribe Women to Make False Allegations of Sexual Assault Against Robert Mueller

A spokesman for the Special Counsel’s office has announced that they’ve alerted the FBI about a scheme to pay women to make false allegations of sexual assault against Robert Mueller, which probably isn’t surprising in the Trump era.

An alleged scheme to pay off women to fabricate sexual assault allegations against Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been referred to the FBI for further investigation, a spokesman for the special counsel’s office told The Atlantic. “When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the Special Counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation,” the spokesman, Peter Carr, told me in an email on Tuesday.

[…]

The special counsel’s office confirmed that the scheme was brought to its attention by several journalists who were told about it by a woman alleging that she herself had been offered roughly $20,000 by a man claiming to work for a GOP activist named Jack Burkman “to make accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Robert Mueller.” The woman told journalists in an email, a copy of which I obtained, that she had worked for Mueller as a paralegal at the Pillsbury, Madison, and Sutro law firm in 1974, but that she “didn’t see” him much. “When I did see him, he was always very polite to me, and was never inappropriate,” the woman wrote. The firm has not returned a request for comment about whether the woman actually worked there.

Jack Burkman is denying this report, of course. But note that this is the right wing radio host who pushed ugly conspiracy theories about the Seth Rich murder, and last year called a press conference to announce “evidence” of sexual harassment by a sitting member of Congress, only to cancel it at the last minute.

The Stupidest Man on the Internet, Jim Hoft, jumped right on this story to spread it as widely as possible before it collapses: BREAKING REPORT — **EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENTS** : Special Counsel and Former FBI Director Robert Mueller Accused of Rape By ‘Very Credible Witness ‘.

