The Bob Cesca Podcast: Diphthong
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Diphthong — NSFW; Happy Halloween; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump threatens to repeal the 14th Amendment with an executive order; The Supreme Court will never allow it; White House won’t rule out suspending habeas corpus and the Posse Comitatus Act; Trump legitimized the bigotry of the radical right; Sarah Sanders lied about the results of the 2016 election; Axios and its Trump interview tactics; Jacob Wohl spreads ridiculous conspiracy about Robert Mueller; No podcast on Election Day; Special Bob Cesca Show Roundtable scheduled for Nov 7; and so much more.