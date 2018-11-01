The Bob Cesca Podcast: Sprinkles the Pig
Humor • Views: 1,966
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Sprinkles The Pig — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Jacob Wohl and Jack Burnkman’s big press conference; Burkman’s wardrobe malfunction; Trump doesn’t know the actual name of the Democratic Party; One last look at the midterms; Trump threatens to invoke state of emergency; Trump and the Truth; James O’Keefe tries to scam a CIA agent; Jody’s finger injury; and so much more.