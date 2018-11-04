Brett Kavanaugh’s College Drinking Buddy Cleaning Up on “Ex-Gay” Crowdfunding Site

Now that many of the most popular “crowdfunding” sites for far right and neo-Nazi causes have been cut off by their payment providers, where can a right wing propagandist go to cash in on some sudden freak celebrity?

Well, if you’re Mark Judge, who was never called to testify publicly at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing by a gutless and conniving Republican Party, you can still fund the grift by going to Funding Morality, a site set up by an “ex-gay” group now operating under the name “Jewish Institute for Global Awareness (JIFGA).” Their previous organization “JONAH” was shut down by a court order in 2015 when they lost a fraud lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and they’ve apparently simply re-formed with a new name.

So far, Mark Judge has raised well over $100,000 through this site. Wingnut welfare is still very much a thing.