John Mayer: “I Guess I Just Feel Like” [VIDEO]

YouTube

I guess I just feel like

I guess I just feel like

Nobody’s honest

Nobody’s true

Everyone’s lying

To make it on through

I guess I just feel like

I’m the same way too

Oooooo

Oooooo

I guess I just feel like

Good things are gone

The weight of my worries

Is too much to take on

I think I remember this dream that I had

That love’s gonna save us

From a world that’s gone mad

I guess I just feel like

What happened to that

Ooooo

Ooooo

I guess I just feel like

The joke’s getting old

The future is fading

And the past is on hold

But I know that I’m open

I know that I’m free

I’ll always let hope in where I’ll be

And if I go blind I’ll still find my way

I guess I just felt like

Giving up today﻿