John Mayer: “I Guess I Just Feel Like” [VIDEO]
I guess I just feel like
I guess I just feel like
Nobody’s honest
Nobody’s true
Everyone’s lying
To make it on through
I guess I just feel like
I’m the same way too
Oooooo
Oooooo
I guess I just feel like
Good things are gone
The weight of my worries
Is too much to take on
I think I remember this dream that I had
That love’s gonna save us
From a world that’s gone mad
I guess I just feel like
What happened to that
Ooooo
Ooooo
I guess I just feel like
The joke’s getting old
The future is fading
And the past is on hold
But I know that I’m open
I know that I’m free
I’ll always let hope in where I’ll be
And if I go blind I’ll still find my way
I guess I just felt like
Giving up today